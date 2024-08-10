Utah wheelchair fencer to represent Team USA at Paris Paralympic Games

SANDY — Utah native Garrett Schoonover is a gym lover, a U.S. Army veteran, and a talented opera singer. In 2017, he lost his left leg in a serious traffic accident.

“Your body is your interface with the world, and when that interface is permanently changed, the way you move through the world and interface with the world permanently changes,” Schoonover said.

Schoonover had to navigate a “new normal.” A few years later, his friend – who is also an amputee – introduced him to wheelchair fencing.

“I was hooked after the very first one,” Schoonover said.

From there, he started competing in national and international events, bringing home medals and gaining recognition from prominent coaches. This summer, he received the call that he had made Team USA.

“I was so excited. I was crying, laughing, smiling, and just overwhelmed,” he recalled. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Schoonover is finishing up training in Colorado and then heading to Paris. His message? You can always achieve your goals, no matter the circumstances.

“It’s not always an easy path forward or one that was expected or foreseen, but there always is a path forward if you’re willing to take the time to learn what it is that you can do,” he said.

The 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place in Paris on August 28.

There is a GoFundMe* for Schoonover’s journey to the Paralympics if you’re interested in donating.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.