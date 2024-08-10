2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPIC UTAH

Utah wheelchair fencer to represent Team USA at Paris Paralympic Games

Aug 9, 2024, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — Utah native Garrett Schoonover is a gym lover, a U.S. Army veteran, and a talented opera singer. In 2017, he lost his left leg in a serious traffic accident.

“Your body is your interface with the world, and when that interface is permanently changed, the way you move through the world and interface with the world permanently changes,” Schoonover said.

Garrett Schoonover in the hospital bed after his injury.

Garrett Schoonover in the hospital bed after his injury. (Courtesy Garrett Schoonover)

Schoonover had to navigate a “new normal.” A few years later, his friend – who is also an amputee – introduced him to wheelchair fencing.

“I was hooked after the very first one,” Schoonover said.

From there, he started competing in national and international events, bringing home medals and gaining recognition from prominent coaches. This summer, he received the call that he had made Team USA.

“I was so excited. I was crying, laughing, smiling, and just overwhelmed,” he recalled. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Schoonover competing in one of his fencing competition.

Schoonover competed in one of his fencing competitions. (Courtesy Garrett Schoonover)

Schoonover is finishing up training in Colorado and then heading to Paris. His message? You can always achieve your goals, no matter the circumstances.

“It’s not always an easy path forward or one that was expected or foreseen, but there always is a path forward if you’re willing to take the time to learn what it is that you can do,” he said.

The 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place in Paris on August 28.

There is a GoFundMe* for Schoonover’s journey to the Paralympics if you’re interested in donating.

Schoonover wearing a medal after competing in the Fencing 2024 American Championship.

Schoonover wearing a medal after competing in the Fencing 2024 American Championship. (Courtesy Garrett Schoonover)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympic Utah

One person collection of Olympic pins being displayed at the the Paris meet up....

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake City Olympic pin trader says trading in Paris is ‘average,’ compared to previous Games

Trading Olympic pins is a popular hobby, but one Utah collector says the demand for trading pins in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games is quite low.

5 hours ago

FILE — A general view of the Eiffel tower at sunset during a Men's Round of 16 match between Tea...

Tamara Vaifanua

Paris created a brand for 2024, as Salt Lake City must in 2034

Creating a brand for the world’s biggest sporting event can be challenging. Paris has showcased its love for sport, culture and history at the 2024 Olympics and in 2034, Utah will get its chance.

8 hours ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Soufiane El Bakkali of Team Morocco and Kenneth Rooks of Team United St...

KSL TV

Kenneth Rooks talks to KSL TV after surprise silver in steeplechase

Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Rooks spoke with Sam Farnsworth about his surprise silver in the steeplechase.

14 hours ago

Bronze medalist Sam Watson of Team United States poses alongside a screen with his world record tim...

Alex Cabrero

U.S. climber claims the bronze medal with a world record time

Another Olympic athlete with Utah ties is bringing home a medal after Thursday's races. 

1 day ago

Brandon Frazier, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Evan Bates of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team ...

Alex Cabrero

Figure skater Nathan Chen receives gold medal from 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Salt Lake City figure skater Nathan Chen received a gold medal Wednesday at the Summer Olympics in Paris. 

2 days ago

(Christian Petersen, Getty Images)...

KSL Sports

Former BYU athlete Kenneth Rooks reaches podium in men’s Steeplechase

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah wheelchair fencer to represent Team USA at Paris Paralympic Games