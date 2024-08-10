2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Former BYU athletic director aims to tell ‘behind the scenes’ stories in new book

Aug 9, 2024, 10:41 PM

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — The man who once led Brigham Young University athletics is putting his memories on paper.

Former athletic director Val Hale is coming out with a new book about the “golden era” in sports at BYU – and what it was like behind the scenes.

The book is titled “Out of the Blue: An Insider’s Look at the Rise of BYU Athletics.” Indeed, as the Provo-based university rose to become a national name in football and other sports, Hale was right in the middle of it.

“It was a great time,” Hale told KSL TV.

BYU vs StandfordSeptember 20, 2003 Second Quarter Photo by Mark Philbrick/BYU FTB vs Stanford September 20, 2003 BYU 14 - Stanford 10. Photography by Mark A. Philbrick.

BYU vs Standford September 20, 2003 Second Quarter Photo by Mark Philbrick/BYU (Courtesy BYU Photos)

Starting in 1980 as a sports information intern, Hale worked his way up through the ranks. He eventually became BYU’s athletic director in 1999.

Hale’s new book, which he said will be available by the holiday season, will share some of his inside stories from the university, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“In the book, I talk about what it’s like to be not just athletic director but a BYU athletic director,” Hale said. “There’s a difference.”

1984 Football Reunion Elder Holland, President Samuelson, Elder Kerr, LaVell Edwards, Glen Tuckett, Val Hale September 3, 2004 Photography by Mark A. Philbrick

1984 Football Reunion Elder Holland, President Samuelson, Elder Kerr, LaVell Edwards, Glen Tuckett, Val Hale September 3, 2004 Photography by Mark A. Philbrick (Courtesy BYU Photos)

Hale was there for some big moments and worked with big names like longtime football coach LaVell Edwards.

“How many people can say, I was LaVell Edwards’ boss?” Hale joked.

LaVell Edwards and Val Hale.

LaVell Edwards and Val Hale. (Courtesy BYU Photos)

But the book also deals with some painful moments like in 2004 when Hale was abruptly fired from his job as athletic director.

“I do tell that story,” he said, “and I tell it in quite a bit of detail.”

The university at the time said it wanted to go in a different direction. Hale said his book is not a “tell-all” but aims to address that ordeal accurately and fairly.

“I think people will get the real picture of what happened,” he said, “and they’ll experience what I experienced, which was pretty traumatic.”

Hale has seen and experienced a lot. He believes BYU fans will enjoy learning more about some of the biggest stories in sports from his perspective.

“I think the stories will maybe open their eyes a little bit about some of the things that happened behind the scenes,” Hale said. “This is how I saw it.”

A black and white photo of Val Hale.

A black and white photo of Val Hale. (Courtesy BYU Photos)

