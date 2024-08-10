2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Firefighters: 10-year-old critically injured in microburst bounce house mishap in Sandy

Aug 9, 2024, 10:40 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — Firefighters said two boys were seriously hurt Friday after microburst winds hit a summer camp outside a rec center, lifting a bounce house into the air.

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation spokesperson Liz Sollis said it was the final day of summer camp at the Dimple Dell Recreation Center, and workers had set up a bounce house and water slide outside.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., Sollis said winds kicked up, leading staff to begin removing children from the bounce house, which had been secured to the ground.

Sollis said one child did not get out before the wind carried the house.

Brian Jones was roughly a block away when he heard children screaming. He looked to the north to see the bounce house rise between two trees.

“That has to be 20, 30 feet out of the air,” Jones said. “I’m thinking there are kids over there; they’re screaming, and the wind comes, and this bounce house is flying—this is trouble.”

He said he rushed over to the rec center to see if he could help.

“One girl is trying to console another girl who is in tears,” he recalled. “There was one little kid that was in bad shape. I went over to help him, and it was hard.”

Workers deflating bounce house that was carried away by wind in Sandy on Aug 9,, 2024.

Workers deflating bounce house that was carried away by the wind in Sandy on Aug 9, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Sollis said one child was trapped, and staff got him out. Sandy firefighters said a 10-year-old boy was critically injured and was rushed by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“(First responders) came and stabilized him and took him off,” Jones said. “Praying for the best for him, man.”

A 6-year-old who suffered a leg injury and was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital-Lehi, Sandy City Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bullock said.

“We’re super concerned and want to make sure nobody gets hurt when they’re at our program,” Sollis said.

Jones said he wasn’t sure what else could have been done about the microburst winds, which essentially arrived out of nowhere.

“It was just like that,” Jones said. “They can come unexpectedly and without warning, and (they’re) just strong, strong winds.”

Bullock said that other children were hurt in this accident, but they only sustained minor injuries and went home with their parents.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

VINHEDO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 9: Police and rescue team members stand guard at Voepass Airlines Twin Eng...

AnneClaire Stapleton, Tara John, Duarte Mendonça, Paul P. Murphy and Julia Vargas Jones, CNN

Brazilian plane crash outside São Paulo killed 61, says airline

A Brazilian airliner says one of its passenger planes with 61 people aboard has crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all who were aboard.

7 hours ago

The new DJI drone that is being used by Weber County for search and rescue operations....

Mike Anderson

Heavy duty drone to take gear to rescuers in Weber County

Weber County deputies are testing out a drone that could help them speed up search & rescue operations.

1 day ago

A car caught fire after crashing into a road barrier on Interstate 80 near Lamb's Canyon Thursday. ...

Carlysle Price

Motorist pulls driver from burning car

A motorist pulled a driver from their burning car after it crashed into a barrier on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

2 days ago

Recovery mission at Twin Overlooks, August 2024. (National Park Service)...

Carlysle Price

Missing woman’s remains found at Grand Canyon National Park

A missing person's body was found below the Twin Overlooks at the Grand Canyon Tuesday.

2 days ago

A crash involving multiple cars is blocking traffic on Interstate 80 in Park City Aug. 8, 2024. (Jo...

Carlysle Price

Multiple crashes cause large traffic delay in Park City

A crash involving multiple cars is blocking traffic on Interstate 80 in Park City.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Carlysle Price

Driver crashed into tree, rescued from burning car

A 17-year-old was transported to a hospital after he crashed into a tree and was rescued from his burning car.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Firefighters: 10-year-old critically injured in microburst bounce house mishap in Sandy