Two Former BYU Cougars Record Top Ten Finishes In Marathon At Paris Olympics

PARIS – The Utah Olympians were out in full force as the men’s marathon kicked off the final full day of competition at the Paris Olympics.

A total of four athletes with ties to the state of Utah were racing in the marathon at the 2024 Summer Games.

Former BYU Cougars Rory Linkletter, Conner Mantz, and Clayton Young were joined by former SUU Thunderbird Cameron Levins in the field of over 80 runners making their way around Paris and Versailles.

Two friends giving each other a HIGH FIVE! ✋ Conner Mantz and Clayton Young show support during the men’s marathon. #ParisOlympics 📺 USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/gGrIInBs9d — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Utah Olympians Leave Their Mark On Paris Olympics Marathon

Mantz and Young were the top performers for Team USA, finishing in eighth and ninth respectively.

Both of the former Cougars posted a season-best time and were close to a personal best despite the difficulty of the route.

Mantz finished in 2:08:12 and Young followed up with a time of 2:08:44. It was a special day for the Utah locals as they managed to secure spots in the top ten in their Olympic debuts.

Follow along the map of the ENTIRE 26.2 mile marathon through Paris! 👀 📺 #ParisOlympics USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/aZTuYWDfq8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Levins was the next of the locals to cross the line. He finished in 36th place with a final time of 2:11:56. Canada’s Linkletter finished 47th with a time of 2:13:09.

The men’s marathon basically served as one last hoorah for the Utah Olympians in Paris. After the four marathoners, Park City’s Grant Fisher will compete in the 5000m final as the official end for the Beehive State in the 2024 Summer Games.

