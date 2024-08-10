2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Two Former BYU Cougars Record Top Ten Finishes In Marathon At Paris Olympics

Aug 10, 2024, 2:32 AM

PARIS – The Utah Olympians were out in full force as the men’s marathon kicked off the final full day of competition at the Paris Olympics.

A total of four athletes with ties to the state of Utah were racing in the marathon at the 2024 Summer Games.

Former BYU Cougars Rory Linkletter, Conner Mantz, and Clayton Young were joined by former SUU Thunderbird Cameron Levins in the field of over 80 runners making their way around Paris and Versailles.

Keep up with the Olympic medal count here.

Utah Olympians Leave Their Mark On Paris Olympics Marathon

Mantz and Young were the top performers for Team USA, finishing in eighth and ninth respectively.

Both of the former Cougars posted a season-best time and were close to a personal best despite the difficulty of the route.

Mantz finished in 2:08:12 and Young followed up with a time of 2:08:44. It was a special day for the Utah locals as they managed to secure spots in the top ten in their Olympic debuts.

Levins was the next of the locals to cross the line. He finished in 36th place with a final time of 2:11:56. Canada’s Linkletter finished 47th with a time of 2:13:09.

The men’s marathon basically served as one last hoorah for the Utah Olympians in Paris. After the four marathoners, Park City’s Grant Fisher will compete in the 5000m final as the official end for the Beehive State in the 2024 Summer Games.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

