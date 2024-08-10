Two injured in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured during a shooting that broke out Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:55 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they were investigating a fight near State Street when they heard multiple gunshots being fired near State Street and Exchange Place. The officers ran toward the gunshots, and “encountered several people running toward them.”

Officers reportedly found a man in a nearby parking lot and a woman in a nearby business who had gunshot wounds.

SLCPD said the officers performed lifesaving aid on both the man and woman, and paramedics took them to a hospital.

The man was in critical condition. The woman, 24, was in stable condition, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

SLCPD reported that “several small fights broke out” at the scene, and additional officers and troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were called.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this incident is still under investigation.

Police ask that anybody with information call 801-799-3000.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.