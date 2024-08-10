2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Two injured in Salt Lake City shooting

Aug 10, 2024, 9:39 AM

Salt Lake City Police and Highway Patrol investigate a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, Aug. 10...

Salt Lake City Police and Highway Patrol investigate a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, Aug. 10, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured during a shooting that broke out Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:55 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they were investigating a fight near State Street when they heard multiple gunshots being fired near State Street and Exchange Place. The officers ran toward the gunshots, and “encountered several people running toward them.”

Officers reportedly found a man in a nearby parking lot and a woman in a nearby business who had gunshot wounds.

SLCPD said the officers performed lifesaving aid on both the man and woman, and paramedics took them to a hospital.

The man was in critical condition. The woman, 24, was in stable condition, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

SLCPD reported that “several small fights broke out” at the scene, and additional officers and troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were called.

A Salt Lake City Police crime lab technician takes photos of evidence found on scene of a shooting near 355 South State Street, Aug. 10, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department) A Salt Lake City Police SUV parked near 355 South State Street as officers investigate a shooting in downtown, Aug 10, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

No arrests have been made at this time, and this incident is still under investigation.

Police ask that anybody with information call 801-799-3000.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A Salt Lake City crime lab SUV at the scene of a homicide investigation in a Glendale neighborhood....

Michael Houck

Man arrested for fatally shooting another man after his gun accidently went off, police say

An accidental discharge of a firearm resulted in a man shooting his gun at another man multiple times, killing him inside a Glendale apartment, police say.

16 hours ago

A drone view shows the stage where former President Donald Trump had been standing during an assass...

Curt Devine, Holmes Lybrand, Isabelle Chapman and Zachary Cohen, CNN

New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt

A local police officer told a fellow officer after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that he warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.

23 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Motorist charged with pointing gun at motorcyclist in road rage incident

A Utah man is facing a criminal charge accusing him of pointing a gun at a motorcyclist during a road rage confrontation.

4 days ago

Suspect crashed during a pursuit with the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, Aug. 3, 2024. (Brice Tuck...

Carlysle Price

RV park shooting leads to pursuit

A victim was airlifted to a hospital after they were shot Saturday morning, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

7 days ago

Unified police are hoping new evidence recently collected in the 2016 killing of Chandler Michael C...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police look to solve 2016 ‘execution’ killing of man near Saltair

Unified police are hoping new information recently collected in the unsolved 2016 shooting death of a 22-year-old man will lead them to his killer.

11 days ago

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home....

Alexander Campbell

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation

Two men have been arrested in connection to a hostage situation in West Jordan where four people were held hostage.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Two injured in Salt Lake City shooting