2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

Final days of Olympics, Team USA’s latest

Aug 10, 2024, 10:53 AM

Sam Farnsworth's Profile Picture

BY SAM FARNSWORTH


KSLTV.com

PARIS — In the final days of the Olympic Games, all eyes were glued to the track as the fastest and strongest athletes in the world aimed for gold.

On Friday the 4×100 meter races, were filled with drama. The men’s and women’s teams were favorites for gold.

First, in the women’s race, when the baton reached the final leg and was passed to Sha’Carri Richardson, the U.S. was in fourth place. But Richardson turned on that world-class speed and cruised past the competition, carrying the United States to gold.

So how would the men follow that up?

With more disappointment in the event, they botched the first exchange of the race. They finished in seventh but ultimately were disqualified.

The U.S. has not medaled in this event since they won a silver in Athens in 2004.

Former Utah State track star Chari Hawkins was fighting back the emotion after completing the women’s heptathlon event on Friday. She finished last in the event, after not being able to log a successful result in the high jump.

She did take the time to reflect a bit on her Olympic journey shortly after the event.

University of Utah all-American diver, Emilia Nilsson Garip, completed competition at the Olympics in the three-meter springboard finals on Friday. Competing for Sweden, she finished with 279.4 points and finished ninth out of 12 divers.

The United States women’s basketball team was playing against Australia in the semifinals on Friday.

Breanna Steward led the way with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Jackie Young had 14 points on 6 of 8 shots.

And the U.S. won the game 85-64.

Team USA has now won 60 consecutive games in the Olympics, and will face France in the finals, going for an eighth straight gold medal.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Parisian hip-hop dancer, Fabrice "Fabbreezy" Labrana, tells KSL TV about hip-hop's reach. (Sam Farn...

Sam Farnsworth

Breaking makes Olympic debut in Paris

The 2024 Paris Games is bringing worldwide hip-hop culture to sport's biggest stage with breaking.

3 hours ago

Team USA and France will face off in the Olympic men's basketball final in Paris on Saturday. US pl...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Team USA just survived Serbia. It faces an even bigger test against France’s home-court advantage

Team USA’s narrow escape over Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament lends fresh drama to Saturday’s final against France, which will be playing with a home-court advantage that has to be heard to be believed.

5 hours ago

Garrett Schoonover holding his saber in his fencing gear during the Fencing 2024 American Champions...

Emma Benson

Utah wheelchair fencer to represent Team USA at Paris Paralympic Games

A Sandy native is heading to Paris to represent Team USA at the Paralympics. His sport, wheelchair fencing.

18 hours ago

One person collection of Olympic pins being displayed at the the Paris meet up....

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake City Olympic pin trader says trading in Paris is ‘average,’ compared to previous Games

Trading Olympic pins is a popular hobby, but one Utah collector says the demand for trading pins in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games is quite low.

19 hours ago

The Palace of Versailles, during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

When in Paris, explore the Palace of Versailles

Tamara Vaifanua took a walk through history as she took a walk through the Palace of Versailles.

22 hours ago

FILE — A general view of the Eiffel tower at sunset during a Men's Round of 16 match between Tea...

Tamara Vaifanua

Paris created a brand for 2024, as Salt Lake City must in 2034

Creating a brand for the world’s biggest sporting event can be challenging. Paris has showcased its love for sport, culture and history at the 2024 Olympics and in 2034, Utah will get its chance.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Final days of Olympics, Team USA’s latest