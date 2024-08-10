Final days of Olympics, Team USA’s latest

PARIS — In the final days of the Olympic Games, all eyes were glued to the track as the fastest and strongest athletes in the world aimed for gold.

On Friday the 4×100 meter races, were filled with drama. The men’s and women’s teams were favorites for gold.

First, in the women’s race, when the baton reached the final leg and was passed to Sha’Carri Richardson, the U.S. was in fourth place. But Richardson turned on that world-class speed and cruised past the competition, carrying the United States to gold.

So how would the men follow that up?

With more disappointment in the event, they botched the first exchange of the race. They finished in seventh but ultimately were disqualified.

The U.S. has not medaled in this event since they won a silver in Athens in 2004.

Former Utah State track star Chari Hawkins was fighting back the emotion after completing the women’s heptathlon event on Friday. She finished last in the event, after not being able to log a successful result in the high jump.

She did take the time to reflect a bit on her Olympic journey shortly after the event.

University of Utah all-American diver, Emilia Nilsson Garip, completed competition at the Olympics in the three-meter springboard finals on Friday. Competing for Sweden, she finished with 279.4 points and finished ninth out of 12 divers.

The United States women’s basketball team was playing against Australia in the semifinals on Friday.

Breanna Steward led the way with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Jackie Young had 14 points on 6 of 8 shots.

And the U.S. won the game 85-64.

Team USA has now won 60 consecutive games in the Olympics, and will face France in the finals, going for an eighth straight gold medal.