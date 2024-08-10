How to help your students use food as fuel for success

SALT LAKE CITY — With school back in session, many families are packing up lunch boxes and preparing after-school snacks and meals.

A full tummy fuels a mind that is ready to learn, so you want to set yourself up for success.

To do so, from preschool to high school and beyond, Amy Loverin, an assistant professor at the University of Utah and registered dietitian, said breakfast should be a priority.

Teaching a class in food culture and exploring different cuisines at the University, Loverin has worked with dozens of students and knows a thing or two about how to use food as fuel from the most adventurous to picky eaters.

“I always try to have at least one food that they will eat, that I know that they’ll like, and encourage them to try a new food. And, if they don’t like it? That’s okay. I just encourage them to try at least one bite,” Loverin said.

For older kids who find themselves extra busy with sports or studying for finals, she said it is important for students to make time to eat.

“Maybe setting a timer if you’re in the middle of studying for your chemistry test,” Loverin said. “Set a timer and make sure you’re getting dinner in.”

With all of today’s choices between food, drinks, snacks, and the ever-growing popularity of supplements, Loverin takes a food-first approach.

“When we have a balanced variety of foods in our diet, that’s really optimal for our health,” Loverin said. “Whatever’s affordable and whatever’s in your budget. Fresh is great, but so is frozen, so is canned.”

For day-to-day drinks and hydration, she said the best thing one can drink is water.

If you’re not a big fan of the taste or lack of taste of water, Loverin suggests adding lemon or lime.