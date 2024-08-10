2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

USWNT Wins Fifth Olympic Gold Medal In Women’s Soccer

Aug 10, 2024, 11:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games.

The Americans, who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header in stoppage time at Parc des Princes. At the final whistle, the U.S. players celebrated as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the stadium.

RELATED: Keep up the Olympic medal count here.

The loss is more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women’s World Cup or an Olympics. This is expected to be her last major international tournament.

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in the 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

Brazil has never finished better than runner-up at the Olympics.

RELATED: Katoto Carries France To Quarterfinals, Utah Royals’ Amandine Henry Starts

“I’m very emotional. It’s been a dream of mine to be in this position,” said Hayes, a London native. “I have to thank my dad because he’s the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models. Yeah, I love them.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. settled for the bronze medal. The Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Swanson’s 57th-minute goal came in her 100th appearance with the United States.

Tom Cruise and former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe were among those in the crowd.

The U.S. also won gold in 1996 at the Atlanta Games in the first women’s soccer tournament at the Olympics.

Brazil finished third in its group in France, earning one of two third-place spots in the knockout round.

Marta was playing in her six Olympics. Her first was in 2004 — when she was just 18 — which ended with a silver. But she started the match on the bench after a two-game suspension for a hard foul on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the team’s final group match.

RELATED: Royals Play Reign To Draw In Jimmy Coenraets’ Debut As Interim Head Coach

Hayes was named coach of the U.S. back in November but she didn’t join the team until May so she could finish out the season with Chelsea — guiding the Women’s Super League squad to its fifth straight title.

Hayes was tasked with turning around a U.S. team that crashed out of last summer’s Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. Despite her short time with the Americans, she quickly fostered chemistry within the young squad, particularly between forwards Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Swanson.

The trio have scored 10 of the 12 U.S. goals in France.

Brazil had the best chances early. Ludmila was alone in front of the goal in the second minute but her shot went straight into Naeher’s arms.

Ludmila appeared to score in the upper far corner in the 16th minute but was offside.

Swanson took off on a break down the left side in the 25th minute but but Brazil goalkeeper Lorena easily stopped her shot.

Naeher kept the game scoreless at the break by punching away Gabi Portilho’s shot in first-half stoppage time.

Brazilian midfielder Vitoria Yaya was stretched off with an injury early in the second half.
The U.S. continued to threaten after Swanson’s goal. Smith nearly scored on a break in the 66th but her attempt went wide.

Lindsey Horan smashed a free kick into the wall in the 82nd after Tarciane fouled Smith just outside the box.

RELATED: BYU Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Top 25

Hayes made one change to her lineup for the final, starting Korbin Albert in place of Rose Lavelle. It was the second youngest U.S. lineup to start a gold medal match, with an average age of 26.7. The average age of the team that started the 1996 final was 25.8.

The U.S. advanced to the final with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Germany in Lyon. Smith scored the lone goal.

Brazil earned its spot with a wild 4-2 victory over Women’s World Cup champions Spain.

Germany went on to win the tournament’s bronze medal with a 1-0 victory over Spain in Lyon on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Grant Fisher Stuns Distance World To Earn Bronze In Men’s 5000m

Grant Fisher wins second medal with final push for Bronze in the men's 5000m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Former BYU Cougars Record Top Ten Finishes In Marathon At Paris Olympics

The Utah Olympians were out in full force as the men's marathon kicked off the final full day of competition at the Paris Olympics.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gobert Enters Gold Medal Game In Lose-Lose Situation

Rudy Gobert has found himself in a no-win situation, even if he takes home a gold medal with the French National team.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Logan Cooley?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Logan Cooley when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.  

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #16 Utah State’s Spencer Petras (Quarterback)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 18 is Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Sign Svi Mykhailiuk To Four-Year Deal

The Utah Jazz are adding depth on the wing as they plan to sign free-agent shooter Svi Mykhailiuk who last played for the Boston Celtics.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

USWNT Wins Fifth Olympic Gold Medal In Women’s Soccer