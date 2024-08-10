Four charged after child kidnapped, taken to religious compound in Missouri

SALT LAKE CITY — A noncustodial mother, and three others, were charged after allegedly kidnapping a child from Utah to live at a religious compound in Missouri.

Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, from Murray, UT, allegedly kidnapped her non-custodial child, meaning she did not have primary custody, from Utah to Springfield, MO. The child was in the compound from January 2023 through June 2024, according to court documents.

The documents state that Davidson-Drolet’s son, Jaxson Davidson, 30, Dallas Davidson, 23, and Kristine Merrill, 53, helped with the kidnapping.

All four are being charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Davidson-Drolet and Jaxson Davidson left Utah and drove to Missouri, with Merrill’s help. After fleeing the state, and ignoring the court’s order on custody of the child, Davidson-Drolet hid the child away from her custodial father and police.

Davidson-Drolet and the child were seen at a religious compound led by a religious cult leader, who is also related to Davidson-Drolet.

Davidson-Drolet planned the kidnapping for 14 months, according to the indictment. Throughout the kidnapping, documents report that Merrill, Jaxson Davidson, and Dallas Davidson hid the pair’s location from police.

Documents reported that Davidson-Drolet used the United States Postal Service, electronic devices, and a burner flip-phone to keep her and the child’s whereabouts secret.

“Drolet went through great lengths to avoid apprehension and formed an elaborate plan to take the child out of Utah,” the document states.

Davidson-Drolet’s initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2024, and the other three have not been scheduled at this time.