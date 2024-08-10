2024 Paris Olympic coverage
AP

Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO and longtime Google executive, has died at 56

Aug 10, 2024, 1:19 PM

FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during a conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos...

FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during a conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. Wojcicki has died, according to her husband, Dennis Troper in a statement posted on social media late Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KEN MILLER AND MAE ANDERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS


(AP) — Susan Wojcicki, a pioneering tech executive who helped shape Google and YouTube, has died, her husband said. She was 56.

Wojcicki played a key role in Google’s creation and served nine years as YouTube’s CEO, stepping down last year to focus on her “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she said at the time.

She was one of the most respected female executives in the male-dominated tech industry.

Her collaboration with Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin began shortly after they incorporated their search engine into a business in 1998. Wojcicki rented the garage of her Menlo Park, California, home to them for $1,700 a month, cementing a formative partnership. Page and Brin — both 25 at the time — continued to refine their search engine in Wojcicki’s garage for five months before moving Google into a more formal office and later persuaded their former landlord to come work for their company.

Wojcicki joined Google, now known as Alphabet, as its marketing manager in 1999 and served in various positions as Google grew its online advertising presence by acquiring YouTube in 2006 and DoubleClick in 2008. She served as Google’s senior vice president of advertising and commerce from 2011 to early 2014 and CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023.

“Her loss is devastating for all of us who know and love her, for the thousands of Googlers she led over the years, and for millions of people all over the world who looked up to her, benefited from her advocacy and leadership, and felt the impact of the incredible things she created at Google, YouTube, and beyond,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a note to employees.

Former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was vice president of Google’s sales and operations from 2001 to 2008 before decamping to Facebook, said in a Facebook post that Wojcicki was formative in her tech career.

“She taught me the business and helped me navigate a growing, fairly chaotic organization at the beginning of my career in tech,” Sandberg wrote. “She was the person I turned to for advice over and over again. And she was this person for so many others too.”

Her husband, Dennis Troper, announced her death in a social media post late Friday.

“My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non small cell lung cancer,” he wrote.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many,” Troper said.

No other details of her death were immediately provided.

Wojcicki and Troper’s 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died in February at the UC Berkeley campus where he resided as a freshman student.

AP

Flames consume trees as the Alexander Mountain Fire burns near Sylvan Dale Ranch late Tuesday, July...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

Colorado wildfire that destroyed 27 homes was human-caused, officials say

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday that the Colorado wildfire that tore through 15 square miles and destroyed 48 buildings was human-caused.

17 hours ago

The community gathers in the waters of Hanakaoʻo Park during a paddle out ceremony on the one-year...

Audrey McAvoy and Mengshin Lin, Associated Press

Maui remembers the 102 lost in the Lahaina wildfire with a paddle out 1 year after devastating blaze

Dozens of Maui surfers, canoe paddlers and boat riders made their way into the ocean off Lahaina, Hawaii, on Thursday to remember the 102 people killed when the nation's deadliest wildfire in more than a century destroyed the historic town one year ago.

1 day ago

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON ...

Phillipp-Moritz Jenne, Stefanie Dazio and and Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press

Suspects in foiled attack on Taylor Swift shows were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say

Austrian authorities say both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

2 days ago

MANAUS, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 04: Aerial view of a drought-hit Paraná do Curari Grande on October 04, 2...

Fabiano Maisonnave, Associated Press

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest is down to lowest level since 2016, government says

The amount of deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon went down by nearly half in the last year, according to government satellite data released Wednesday.

3 days ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires...

Associated Press

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts as part of her Eras Tour.

3 days ago

Tressa Honie, daughter of death row inmate Taberon Honie, looks on during an interview Tuesday, Aug...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Daughter of Utah death row inmate navigates complicated dance of grief and healing before execution

Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father is the person set to die by lethal injection, and her maternal grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998.

3 days ago

