Grant Fisher shocks distance world to earn bronze in men’s 5,000m

PARIS – It looked bleak heading into the final turn, but Grant Fisher used a final push to move from seventh to a Bronze Medal in the men’s 5000m final. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won Gold at 13:13:66. and Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi took Silver.

It was Fisher’s second bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fisher opened the race near the front of the group, establishing a good pace. The 10,000m silver medalist held second place after two laps.

The Grand Blanc, Michigan native remained in medal position through one-third of the race.

The field remained tightly grouped six laps in, with Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune leading.

With two laps to go, Ethiopia held the top two spots, with Fisher looming in third.

Fisher appeared to fade down the stretch, but a final second burst allowed the American to earn his second bronze medal. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won Gold. Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi taking Silver.

Park City Training Elevates Grant Fisher

Minutes after becoming the fourth American male to medal in the 10,000-meter Olympics run, Fisher spoke with KSL’s Alex Cabrero about his move to Park City.

“I moved to Utah on my own. I didn’t really know anybody,” Fisher said. “All I had was my coach… I didn’t know who I was going to train with, I didn’t know who I was going to hang out with, I didn’t know what community I was going to be part of, and you know, a lot of people in Utah kind of adopted me as their own.

“It’s a fantastic place to train, a fantastic place to live, and the community is awesome. I moved there hoping that would be one piece of the puzzle that got me on the podium, and it was.”

Fisher also competed in the Tokyo Olympics but didn’t have the success he enjoyed in Paris. Utah Olympian marathoner Jared Ward started the Utah program for elite runners a few years ago. He wanted a team to attract and retain high-performance runners in Utah. Fisher decided to do it and is now an Olympic medalist.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.