Unattended campfire starts brush fire near Santaquin reservoir

SANTAQUIN — Emergency personnel responded to a brush fire Saturday on the north end of Santaquin reservior.

The fire was first reported by a homeowner on Summit Ridge, according to a Facebook post by Santaquin Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was caused by an unattended campfire that was left burning roughly 30 feet away. Strong winds in the area carried embers into tall glass, which led to the start of the fire.

Emergency personnel are reminding residents that all outdoor fires that are outside of a developed campground or personal property are currently banned.

The location of this fire was located on private property in unincorporated Utah County, according to the post.

First responders also said anyone caught burning a fire can be subject to the costs of putting out the fire and a citation.

“Please don’t leave fires unattended,” a statement in the post read.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s fire is asked to reach out to firechief@santaquin.org.