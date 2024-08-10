Breaking Down Highlights From BYU Football’s First Scrimmage Of Camp

PROVO, Utah— BYU football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday at the Student-Athlete Building practice fields.

The scrimmage was closed to the media.

BYU did share some clips from Saturday’s scrimmage. Here’s a breakdown of some of the clips from scrimmage number one.

Blake Mangelson bats down a pass at the line of scrimmage

At the 11-second mark of the video, Blake Mangelson bats down a pass at the line of scrimmage thrown by quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Mangelson has been working in the interior of the defensive line since spring but could also kick out to defensive end this season.

Miles Davis trucks a BYU football defender

One play later in the video, running back Miles Davis runs hard up the middle and trucks cornerback Mory Bamba. Davis, a fifth-year player in the program, has shown that at times during fall camp practices.

Earlier this week, he ran through BYU safety Micah Harper.

Choe Bryant-Strother continues to make plays

Former UCLA linebacker/edge rusher Choe Bryant-Strother continues to make an impact in BYU’s linebacker unit. During fall camp, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he could be a guy that emerges in the starting unit.

On Saturday, Bryant-Strother had a tackle for loss against Miles Davis.

Deep passes to Chase Roberts

In the highlight video provided by BYU, Chase Roberts hauled in two deep passes. The first, at the 27-second mark, was from Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff had a quick flick of the wrist and went downfield to find Roberts.

At the one-minute mark, Gerry Bohanon tosses a deep pass to Roberts on the run and connects with him down the sideline. What’s notable about this catch is that Roberts beat starting cornerback Jakob Robinson downfield to haul in the big grab.

Freshman defensive lineman gets a stop at the line of scrimmage

The defensive tackle position is an area where BYU is looking to solidify depth in fall camp. So it’s noteworthy when a freshman makes a play in a scrimmage.

Former Springville High standout Dallin Johnson sheds a blocker to make a tackle on returned missionary running back Jovesa Damuni.

Gerry Bohanon completes a pass in triple coverage

Former Baylor/USF transfer QB Gerry Bohanon has been trending up in the quarterback battle since fall camp started because he’s been making plays.

#BYU’s Gerry Bohanon on the importance of Saturday’s scrimmage in the QB battle with Jake Retzlaff.https://t.co/aRg10Ea6vR#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/vii9dT1qQy — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 8, 2024

On Saturday, at the 1:34 mark of the scrimmage highlight video, he even made a play throwing into triple coverage.

Wide receiver Darius Lassiter showed off his athleticism, high-pointing the football to catch the ball over defenders Talan Alfrey, Tanner Wall, and Micah Harper.

Parker Kingston hauls in a touchdown grab

At the 1:46 mark of the video, Bohanon dropped a pass in the bucket to sophomore receiver Parker Kingston for a touchdown.

BYU football redshirt freshman makes a play on defense

Redshirt Freshman cornerback Kevin Doe, out of East High School, deflected a pass attempt from McCae Hillstead intended for Ty West.

Week Three of Camp

BYU football fall camp resumes with the start of week three on Monday, August 11.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper