2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Olympic rugby Star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returns to her roots, inspires future rugby players

Aug 10, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returned Saturday to her roots at Herriman High School, where her journey in the sport began.

Sedrick, now hailed as an Olympic hero, brought more than just her medal back home, she brought a powerful story of perseverance and a commitment to give back to the community that has supported her from the start.

“To be back on my own homefield is really such a full-circle moment,” Sedrick said. “I didn’t think I’d necessarily be coming back here, especially for this reason.”

Sedrick’s visit was more than just a homecoming; it was an opportunity to inspire the next generation of athletes who now play on the same field she once did.

“To come home with a medal is really a testament to all the hard work we put in,” she said, her bronze medal symbolizing the dedication that carried her from Herriman to the Olympic stage.

Following in her footsteps

One of those inspired athletes is Sophie Venema, the captain of Herriman High School’s girls rugby team.

“I definitely look up to her, and if I could be as good of a rugby player as Spiff, that would be amazing,” Venema said.

She, like many others, had followed Sedrick’s journey closely, cheering on Team USA as Sedrick scored a breathtaking, game-winning try in the bronze medal match against Australia — securing the first-ever medal for the U.S. in women’s rugby sevens.

“At the end, when she had that tuck with the girl, I was screaming in my living room — it was crazy,” Venema said, reflecting on the thrilling moment that solidified Sedrick’s place in history.

For Sedrick, watching that moment unfold on replay was surreal.

“To see it on camera — it’s just kind of an out-of-body experience,” she said. “I knew I was there, but to slip through that last tackle was really surprising, and to run it all the way down the field to the white line.”

Sedrick emphasized the importance of her team’s efforts, stating,

“It’s a really special team of women, and we really pride ourselves on hopefully being that first step to tipping the scales for rugby in America,” she said.

Now back in the community that first cheered her on, Sedrick is focused on cheering for the next generation.

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing — she’s an Olympian. That’s crazy. It just makes me think, like, ‘Oh, I could be there someday,'” Venema said.

Sedrick and the Utah Warriors have launched the ‘Spiff Fund’, aimed at raising awareness and funds to grow the sport in Utah and provide more opportunities for young girls to play rugby.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Clayton Young (left) and Conner Mantz run through the course during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Tria...

Alex Cabrero

Two BYU runners finish in the top 10 in the men’s Olympic marathon

Four runners who ran competively in college in Utah took part in Saturday's men's Olympic marathon in Paris. Former BYU runners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young represented Team USA, while Rory Linkletter, also a former BYU runner and Cam Levins, who ran at Southern Utah, represented Team Canada.

2 hours ago

Lebron James, No. 6 of Team USA, shoots the ball during a men's basketball semifinals match between...

Trevor Allen, KSL Sports

USA Basketball wins fifth straight gold medal with 98-87 win over France

PARIS, France – USA Basketball won their fifth straight Gold Medal after defeating France 98-87 at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Saturday. Stephen Curry led USA Basketball with 24 points, including eight three-pointers in the Gold Medal Game against France. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each scored 15 points. LeBron James finished with 14 points, […]

2 hours ago

Grant Fisher of Team USA celebrates taking bronze in the Men's 5,000m final on day 15 of the Olympi...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Grant Fisher shocks distance world to earn bronze in men’s 5,000m

PARIS – It looked bleak heading into the final turn, but Grant Fisher used a final push to move from seventh to a Bronze Medal in the men’s 5000m final. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won Gold at 13:13:66. and Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi took Silver. It was Fisher’s second bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. RELATED: Keep up the […]

4 hours ago

Former Utah State track star Chari Hawkins tells KSL TV about completing the women's heptathlon eve...

Sam Farnsworth

Final days of Olympics, Team USA’s latest

In the final days of the Olympic Games, all eyes were glued to the track as the fastest and strongest athletes in the world aimed for gold.

8 hours ago

Parisian hip-hop dancer, Fabrice "Fabbreezy" Labrana, tells KSL TV about hip-hop's reach. (Sam Farn...

Sam Farnsworth

Breaking makes Olympic debut in Paris

The 2024 Paris Games is bringing worldwide hip-hop culture to sport's biggest stage with breaking.

9 hours ago

Team USA and France will face off in the Olympic men's basketball final in Paris on Saturday. US pl...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Team USA just survived Serbia. It faces an even bigger test against France’s home-court advantage

Team USA’s narrow escape over Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament lends fresh drama to Saturday’s final against France, which will be playing with a home-court advantage that has to be heard to be believed.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Olympic rugby Star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returns to her roots, inspires future rugby players