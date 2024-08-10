Olympic rugby Star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returns to her roots, inspires future rugby players

HERRIMAN — Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returned Saturday to her roots at Herriman High School, where her journey in the sport began.

Sedrick, now hailed as an Olympic hero, brought more than just her medal back home, she brought a powerful story of perseverance and a commitment to give back to the community that has supported her from the start.

“To be back on my own homefield is really such a full-circle moment,” Sedrick said. “I didn’t think I’d necessarily be coming back here, especially for this reason.”

Sedrick’s visit was more than just a homecoming; it was an opportunity to inspire the next generation of athletes who now play on the same field she once did.

“To come home with a medal is really a testament to all the hard work we put in,” she said, her bronze medal symbolizing the dedication that carried her from Herriman to the Olympic stage.

Following in her footsteps

One of those inspired athletes is Sophie Venema, the captain of Herriman High School’s girls rugby team.

“I definitely look up to her, and if I could be as good of a rugby player as Spiff, that would be amazing,” Venema said.

She, like many others, had followed Sedrick’s journey closely, cheering on Team USA as Sedrick scored a breathtaking, game-winning try in the bronze medal match against Australia — securing the first-ever medal for the U.S. in women’s rugby sevens.

“At the end, when she had that tuck with the girl, I was screaming in my living room — it was crazy,” Venema said, reflecting on the thrilling moment that solidified Sedrick’s place in history.

For Sedrick, watching that moment unfold on replay was surreal.

“To see it on camera — it’s just kind of an out-of-body experience,” she said. “I knew I was there, but to slip through that last tackle was really surprising, and to run it all the way down the field to the white line.”

Sedrick emphasized the importance of her team’s efforts, stating,

“It’s a really special team of women, and we really pride ourselves on hopefully being that first step to tipping the scales for rugby in America,” she said.

Now back in the community that first cheered her on, Sedrick is focused on cheering for the next generation.

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing — she’s an Olympian. That’s crazy. It just makes me think, like, ‘Oh, I could be there someday,'” Venema said.

Sedrick and the Utah Warriors have launched the ‘Spiff Fund’, aimed at raising awareness and funds to grow the sport in Utah and provide more opportunities for young girls to play rugby.