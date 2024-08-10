2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

USA Basketball wins fifth straight gold medal with 98-87 win over France

Aug 10, 2024, 4:58 PM

Lebron James, No. 6 of Team USA, shoots the ball during a men's basketball semifinals match between...

Lebron James, No. 6 of Team USA, shoots the ball during a men's basketball semifinals match between Team USA and Team Serbia on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY TREVOR ALLEN, KSL SPORTS


KSLTV.com

PARIS, France – USA Basketball won their fifth straight Gold Medal after defeating France 98-87 at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Saturday.

Stephen Curry led USA Basketball with 24 points, including eight three-pointers in the Gold Medal Game against France. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each scored 15 points. LeBron James finished with 14 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.

For France, reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Guerschon Yabusele dropped 20 points, while former Jazzman Rudy Gobert had two points and three rebounds in 12 minutes on the floor.

New starting lineup

USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr changed the starting lineup, inserting Kevin Durant, along with LeBron James, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid.

The start of the game was all about exchanging punches. LeBron James threw down a dunk before Victor Wembanyama drilled a three-pointer. From that point, the lead kept exchanging hands. Victor Wembanyama scored seven of France’s first 11 points.

LeBron James attacked the paint and threw a behind-the-back pass in between two French defenders to find Devin Booker for an open layup. After getting small minutes in the last couple of games, former Jazzman Rudy Gobert checked into the game at the midway point of the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the United States had a 20-15 lead over France. Devin Booker had seven points to lead Team USA, while Devin Booker added six points. Victor Wembanyama led France with seven points.

After both teams started the game hot offensively, both teams cooled off later in the first quarter. The United States shot 45 percent from the field and hit four threes. France shot 35 percent from the floor and went 1-for-10 from downtown.

France started the second quarter on a 10-4 run and had a 25-24 lead with 7:10 remaining in the first half, forcing Steve Kerr to call a timeout. The United States answered with a 12-6 run, forcing France to call a timeout with a 36-31 USA lead with 3:26 left in the opening half.

Halftime

At halftime, the United States held a 49-41 lead over France. Devin Booker had 13 to lead Team USA. LeBron James chipped in seven points, while Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Kevin Durant each scored six points.

For France, Guerschon Yabusele had 15 points, along with 13 points from Victory Wembanyama. Rudy Gobert added two points in nearly five minutes on the floor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

United States' Alex Sedrick, who prepped at Herriman High, scores the winning try during the women'...

Kiersten Nunez

Olympic rugby Star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returns to her roots, inspires future rugby players

Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex 'Spiff' Sedrick returned Saturday to her roots at Herriman High School, where her journey in the sport began.

7 minutes ago

Grant Fisher of Team USA celebrates taking bronze in the Men's 5,000m final on day 15 of the Olympi...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Grant Fisher shocks distance world to earn bronze in men’s 5,000m

PARIS – It looked bleak heading into the final turn, but Grant Fisher used a final push to move from seventh to a Bronze Medal in the men’s 5000m final. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won Gold at 13:13:66. and Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi took Silver. It was Fisher’s second bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. RELATED: Keep up the […]

3 hours ago

Former Utah State track star Chari Hawkins tells KSL TV about completing the women's heptathlon eve...

Sam Farnsworth

Final days of Olympics, Team USA’s latest

In the final days of the Olympic Games, all eyes were glued to the track as the fastest and strongest athletes in the world aimed for gold.

6 hours ago

Parisian hip-hop dancer, Fabrice "Fabbreezy" Labrana, tells KSL TV about hip-hop's reach. (Sam Farn...

Sam Farnsworth

Breaking makes Olympic debut in Paris

The 2024 Paris Games is bringing worldwide hip-hop culture to sport's biggest stage with breaking.

7 hours ago

Team USA and France will face off in the Olympic men's basketball final in Paris on Saturday. US pl...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Team USA just survived Serbia. It faces an even bigger test against France’s home-court advantage

Team USA’s narrow escape over Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament lends fresh drama to Saturday’s final against France, which will be playing with a home-court advantage that has to be heard to be believed.

8 hours ago

Garrett Schoonover holding his saber in his fencing gear during the Fencing 2024 American Champions...

Emma Benson

Utah wheelchair fencer to represent Team USA at Paris Paralympic Games

A Sandy native is heading to Paris to represent Team USA at the Paralympics. His sport, wheelchair fencing.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

USA Basketball wins fifth straight gold medal with 98-87 win over France