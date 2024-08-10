2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Former BYU RB Aidan Robbins Scores Touchdown In NFL Debut With Browns

Aug 10, 2024, 7:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU running back Aidan Robbins found the endzone in his first NFL game on Saturday.

Robbins, a rookie ball carrier for the Cleveland Browns, scored Cleveland’s only touchdown in preseason action against the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland was at the Green Bay one-yard line in the fourth quarter, down 23-3. Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson handed the ball off to Robbins, who ran up the middle and found the endzone.

Aidan Robbins scores a TD with the Cleveland Browns

The touchdown run by Robbins was the final score of the game. Green Bay defeated Cleveland 23-10.

Robbins finished the game with five carries for six yards and the touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 237-pound Robbins was an undrafted free agent in this year’s NFL draft. He signed as a priority undrafted free agent with Cleveland immediately after the conclusion of the draft.

Spent one year with BYU football

Robbins spent one season at BYU last year after previous stints with Louisville and UNLV.

In his one year with the Cougars, Robbins rushed for 485 yards on 101 carries and a touchdown in eight games.

Injuries plagued Robbins’ entire year at BYU. In the spring of 2023, he was sidelined with a wrist injury. Then, last fall, he suffered a rib injury in fall camp that sidelined him in the early portion of the season. His best game as a Cougar was a 182-yard performance against Oklahoma on November 18.

Next up for Robbins and the Browns in their three-game preseason schedule is a game against the Minnesota Vikings next week on August 17.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

