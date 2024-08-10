BYU Basketball Adds Former Georgia Tech Guard To Kevin Young’s Staff

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Aug 10, 2024, 7:58 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young added to his staff on Saturday.

Former Georgia Tech and USC guard Kyle Sturdivant will be a graduate assistant on BYU basketball’s staff.

Kyle Sturdivant joins BYU as a graduate assistant

Sturdivant wrote on Instagram in an edit, “With all of that being said, I’m elated to announce that I’m joining the staff at BYU this upcoming season with Coach Kevin Young and the Cougs!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kyle.sturdivant

The native of Norcross, Georgia, played at Georgia Tech from 2020 to 2024. He spent his true freshman season at USC. Sturdivant was part of Georgia Tech’s 2021 team that won the ACC Tournament.

He finished his career with 49 career starts for the Yellow Jackets, posting career averages of 7.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. The 301 assists in his four years at Georgia Tech put Sturdivant 18th in Yellow Jackets history in assists.

BYU’s graduate assistants for the 2024-25 season

Sturdivant joins Jordan “Juice” Woodson, Andy Wessman, Dhruv Mehrotra, and former Northern Arizona forward Nik Mains as graduate assistants on Kevin Young’s staff. There will be one other graduate assistant expected to join.

Young told KSL Sports earlier this week that he’s also looking to hire a dietician to complete his support staff for his first year as head coach.

BYU basketball players are on a break until school starts at the end of the month. Training camp for the 2024-25 season begins at the end of September.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

