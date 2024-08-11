2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Jazz fans react to new full-length documentary on franchise history

Aug 10, 2024, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Utah Jazz fans made their way to the Delta Center Saturday not for a basketball game to go down memory lane.

The Utah Jazz held a free screening of the team’s new full-length documentary Note Worthy: 50 Years of Jazz Basketball.

Several hundred fans filled the seats to watch the documentary’s debut on the jumbotron.

Long-time fan Steven Stauffer said the 90-minute feature was full of nostalgia for him. The season-ticket holder has been to multiple games and remembers the Jazz’s run in the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

Fan reaction

“There’s been a lot of kind of ups and downs for the Utah Jazz,” Stauffer said.

The film features 70 notable figures from the franchise’s past and present big names like John Stockton, Karl Malone, and former coach Frank Layden.

“Note Worthey: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” logo which premiered on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (SEG Media)

It was something another long-time fan Ira Mitchell enjoyed.

“I wanted to see just Pete Maravich and I wanted to see Adrian Dantley, and I got to know I got to see them,” Mitchell said.

Newer fans like Sam Holloway, originally from California, said he was not sure what to expect.

“The cool thing was learning about the people behind the scenes and how they had kind of influenced the direction of the franchise throughout their existence,” Holloway said, noting that his brother-in-law worked on the film. “It’s just cool to see kind of the history of the franchise that I wasn’t really familiar with necessarily.”

Several hundred Utah Jazz fans filled the seats at the Delta Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, for a free showing of the team’s new documentary. (KSL TV)

Fans that spoke to KSL TV said they would recommend the film to others.

“The quality felt like just exactly like something I would watch on Netflix,” Holloway said. “Especially for the jazz fans, I think it’s a must see,” Stauffer said.

Fans can still watch the film beginning Monday on Jazz+ at 5 p.m. and on Tuesday on the Utah Jazz YouTube channel at 5 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

This map shows the proposed new section of the West Davis Corridor in Davis County, also known as s...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

West Davis Corridor extension plans move ahead; Syracuse eyes development along roadway

Plans to extend the first section of the West Davis Corridor move forward, with work on the next section from West Point to Clinton set to begin next year.

2 hours ago

Clayton Young (left) and Conner Mantz run through the course during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Tria...

Alex Cabrero

Two BYU runners finish in the top 10 in the men’s Olympic marathon

Four runners who ran competively in college in Utah took part in Saturday's men's Olympic marathon in Paris. Former BYU runners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young represented Team USA, while Rory Linkletter, also a former BYU runner and Cam Levins, who ran at Southern Utah, represented Team Canada.

5 hours ago

Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex 'Spiff' Sedrick...

Kiersten Nunez

Olympic rugby Star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returns to her roots, inspires future rugby players

Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex 'Spiff' Sedrick returned Saturday to her roots at Herriman High School, where her journey in the sport began.

6 hours ago

Emergency personnel responded to a brush fire on the north end of Santaquin reservior on Saturday,...

Mark Jones

Unattended campfire starts brush fire near Santaquin reservoir

Emergency personnel responded to a brush fire Saturday on the north end of Santaquin reservior. 

6 hours ago

Grant Fisher of Team USA celebrates taking bronze in the Men's 5,000m final on day 15 of the Olympi...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Grant Fisher shocks distance world to earn bronze in men’s 5,000m

PARIS – It looked bleak heading into the final turn, but Grant Fisher used a final push to move from seventh to a Bronze Medal in the men’s 5000m final. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won Gold at 13:13:66. and Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi took Silver. It was Fisher’s second bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. RELATED: Keep up the […]

8 hours ago

(File photo)...

Carlysle Price

Four charged after child kidnapped, taken to religious compound in Missouri

A noncustodial mother was charged after allegedly kidnapping a child from Utah to live at a religious compound in Missouri.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Jazz fans react to new full-length documentary on franchise history