Jazz fans react to new full-length documentary on franchise history

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans made their way to the Delta Center Saturday not for a basketball game to go down memory lane.

The Utah Jazz held a free screening of the team’s new full-length documentary — Note Worthy: 50 Years of Jazz Basketball.

Several hundred fans filled the seats to watch the documentary’s debut on the jumbotron.

Long-time fan Steven Stauffer said the 90-minute feature was full of nostalgia for him. The season-ticket holder has been to multiple games and remembers the Jazz’s run in the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

Fan reaction

“There’s been a lot of kind of ups and downs for the Utah Jazz,” Stauffer said.

The film features 70 notable figures from the franchise’s past and present — big names like John Stockton, Karl Malone, and former coach Frank Layden.

It was something another long-time fan Ira Mitchell enjoyed.

“I wanted to see just Pete Maravich and I wanted to see Adrian Dantley, and I got to know I got to see them,” Mitchell said.

Newer fans like Sam Holloway, originally from California, said he was not sure what to expect.

“The cool thing was learning about the people behind the scenes and how they had kind of influenced the direction of the franchise throughout their existence,” Holloway said, noting that his brother-in-law worked on the film. “It’s just cool to see kind of the history of the franchise that I wasn’t really familiar with necessarily.”

Fans that spoke to KSL TV said they would recommend the film to others.

“The quality felt like just exactly like something I would watch on Netflix,” Holloway said. “Especially for the jazz fans, I think it’s a must see,” Stauffer said.

Fans can still watch the film beginning Monday on Jazz+ at 5 p.m. and on Tuesday on the Utah Jazz YouTube channel at 5 p.m.