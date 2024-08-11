2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony

Aug 11, 2024, 8:28 AM | Updated: 8:31 am

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell perform onstage at the listening party for her new album "Hit M...

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell perform onstage at the listening party for her new album "Hit Me Hard And Soft" at the Kia Forum on May 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JONATHAN LANDRUM JR., AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER


WATCH: The closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France and broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. MST.  Watch the closing ceremony on KSL TV and download the KSL+ app to watch Olympic stories and highlights.

PARIS (AP) — The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie EilishSnoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday.

The all-star lineup will hit the stage as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Each of the music artists is a California native, including H.E.R., who is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France.

Snoop Dogg attends to the Men's Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) (L-R) Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell perform onstage at the listening party for her new album "Hit Me Hard And Soft" at the Kia Forum on May 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

The opening ceremony featured Lady Gaga and the return of Celine Dion to the performing stage after her career-threatening stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

More: Exclusive news, stories and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV and KSL Sports.

Olympics

Two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals after ringing the closing bel...

Will Graves, AP National Writer

USOPC says it will appeal decision forcing US gymnast Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal

U.S. Olympic officials say they are appealing the decision that American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise.

3 hours ago

Ann Lundberg Kronmiller (left) and Camille Noel recently spoke to KSL TV about Kronmiller's uncle, ...

Alex Cabrero

Keeping the memory alive of a true hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice in France

Ann Lundberg Kronmiller's uncle, Jack Lundberg, was killed in France during World War II. Another Utah woman, Camille Noel, has worked to keep Lundberg's memory alive. The two women are now friends.

13 hours ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Saturday that the initial inquiry made by the USA...

Issy Ronald, Jacob Lev and Dan Moriarty, CNN

American gymnast Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal in floor exercise in doubt after CAS ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Saturday that the initial inquiry made by the USA over Jordan Chiles’ score in Monday’s gymnastics floor exercise final was filed after the one-minute deadline.

16 hours ago

Clayton Young (left) and Conner Mantz run through the course during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Tria...

Alex Cabrero

Two BYU runners finish in the top 10 in the men’s Olympic marathon

Four runners who ran competively in college in Utah took part in Saturday's men's Olympic marathon in Paris. Former BYU runners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young represented Team USA, while Rory Linkletter, also a former BYU runner and Cam Levins, who ran at Southern Utah, represented Team Canada.

18 hours ago

Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex 'Spiff' Sedrick...

Kiersten Nunez

Olympic rugby Star Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick returns to her roots, inspires future rugby players

Fresh off her historic bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rugby star Alex 'Spiff' Sedrick returned Saturday to her roots at Herriman High School, where her journey in the sport began.

19 hours ago

Lebron James, No. 6 of Team USA, shoots the ball during a men's basketball semifinals match between...

Trevor Allen, KSL Sports

USA Basketball wins fifth straight gold medal with 98-87 win over France

PARIS, France – USA Basketball won their fifth straight Gold Medal after defeating France 98-87 at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Saturday. Stephen Curry led USA Basketball with 24 points, including eight three-pointers in the Gold Medal Game against France. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each scored 15 points. LeBron James finished with 14 points, […]

19 hours ago

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony