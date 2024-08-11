2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Man dies after driving motorcycle on TRAX rails, crashing in downtown Salt Lake City

Aug 11, 2024, 9:22 AM

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on a TRAX line in the Capitol Hills neighborhood, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The man crashed just after 3:30 a.m. after police said he appeared to have mistaken the TRAX rails for a roadway. Police arrived after they received an emergency 911 call to the scene near the Guadalupe TRAX station and North Temple. There they found the man pinned under the motorcycle with critical injuries.

Police said he died at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said, he appeared to have been driving down the middle of the rails and crashed into support rails at a high rate of speed. Police said there were no Utah Transit Authority trains involved in the crash.

