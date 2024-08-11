2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Man, 38, dead after drowning in Willard Bay

Aug 11, 2024, 10:06 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

BY MARY CULBERTSON


WILLARD, Box Elder County — A 38-year-old man died Saturday in Willard Bay after boating and swimming with friends and family when a storm pulled him underwater, causing him to drown.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources identified the man as Andre Leon Debose of Layton. He is the second person to have drowned in the lake within a week.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m., DNR said. The storm began to take hold of the northwest of the state park near Eagle Beach.

A young woman, 19, who Debose was with, was swimming and began to struggle in the water. Debose’s 17-year-old son saw her and jumped in to help. She was wearing a life jacket and was able to make it back on board the boat to safety, but Debose’s son began to struggle in the process.

Witnesses told DNR they saw Debose jump in after his son and the two of them held onto one life jacket. While his son made it back to the boat, Debose was pulled under and did not resurface.

Utah State Parks rangers responded immediately and began searching with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation’s ROV Team, Box Elder County Search and Rescue and Weber County Search and Rescue.

A 38-year-old man, Adre Leon Debose, drowned at Willard Bay on Aug. 10, 2024. (KSL TV) A 38-year-old man, Adre Leon Debose, drowned at Willard Bay on Aug. 10, 2024. (KSL TV) A 38-year-old man, Adre Leon Debose, drowned at Willard Bay on Aug. 10, 2024. (KSL TV) A 38-year-old man, Adre Leon Debose, drowned at Willard Bay on Aug. 10, 2024. (KSL TV)

Crews recovered Debose’s body from the water nearly six hours later at approximately 11: 15 p.m. His son was examined by medical personnel and released.

“The Utah Divison of State Parks extends our deepest condolences to Debose’s family and friends during this difficult time,” DNR said. “We would also like to express our thanks to the agencies who assisted in the search and recovery efforts.”

Furthermore, DNR urged all people in the outdoors to stick with a buddy, wear a life jacket and remain aware of weather conditions as the recreation season continues.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

