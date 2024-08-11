2024 Paris Olympic coverage
LOCAL NEWS

Woman seriously injured after two people open fire on Salt Lake County home

Aug 11, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:37 pm

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured after police said two people approached a house she was in and began shooting Saturday. Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the shooting as potentially gang-related.

Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 10:45 p.m. reporting shots fired near Concord Street and California Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and said they learned the two people had approached the house and fired shots. At least one of them hit the woman inside. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening wounds, SLCPD said.

Police are searching for suspects and a motive.

“Anyone with information on this case, including those with photos or video is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip and reference case number 24-183102,” SLCPD said.

