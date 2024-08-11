Cache County Walmart forced to close and evacuate after bomb threat

LOGAN — A Walmart was evacuated Sunday after a bomb threat was made targeting the store, North Park police said. A person of interest was identified and was being questioned Sunday morning.

North Park police Chief Kent Goodrich said a tip was sent to the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

“The allegation was pretty generic but it said that there would be a bomb at the North Logan Walmart on August 11, 2024,” Goodrich said.

He said the threat was investigated by North Park, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Officers searched inside and around the building and ultimately deemed the threat not credible.

The FBI was able to locate an IP address to as the threat’s origin which pointed them to a person of interest. While the name of the person was not released, police said they are a resident of Logan. A possible motive was unknown.

“They’re being questioned as we speak,” Goodrich said, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The store reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m.