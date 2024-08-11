2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Instant Replay: Former Ute Devaughn Vele Reels In Highlight TD Grab At Broncos Practice

Aug 11, 2024, 12:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football wide receiver Devaughn Vele has been making a name for himself with the Denver Broncos this offseason.

In practice last week, Vele pulled down a highlight one-handed touchdown catch with the defense draped all over him.

After getting selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft in April, Vele has been working towards a roster spot in Denver.

Vele has impressed in every stage of the offseason up to this point. On August 27, NFL teams have to cut their roster down to 53 players.

As it stands, the former Ute is basically a lock to make that cut.

With one of the weaker receiver rooms in the league, the Broncos had a bottom-10 passing offense in the NFL last season.

There’s a real shot for Vele to get considerable opportunity in 2024. Outside of Courtland Sutton, there aren’t any receivers who are locks to be ahead of Vele on the depth chart.

About Devaughn Vele

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

