Instant Replay: Former Ute Devaughn Vele Reels In Highlight TD Grab At Broncos Practice

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football wide receiver Devaughn Vele has been making a name for himself with the Denver Broncos this offseason.

In practice last week, Vele pulled down a highlight one-handed touchdown catch with the defense draped all over him.

#Broncos rookie WR Devaughn Vele with a ridiculous one handed OBJ-like touchdown catch during today’s practice Video via: @MileHighRonin pic.twitter.com/a9xh38GOIs — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 8, 2024

After getting selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft in April, Vele has been working towards a roster spot in Denver.

Vele has impressed in every stage of the offseason up to this point. On August 27, NFL teams have to cut their roster down to 53 players.

As it stands, the former Ute is basically a lock to make that cut.

OKAY, ROOK! Devaughn Vele with an unbelievable catch at #BroncosCamp 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PJ0NdMcM3M — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 8, 2024

With one of the weaker receiver rooms in the league, the Broncos had a bottom-10 passing offense in the NFL last season.

There’s a real shot for Vele to get considerable opportunity in 2024. Outside of Courtland Sutton, there aren’t any receivers who are locks to be ahead of Vele on the depth chart.

About Devaughn Vele

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

.@devaughn_vele caught five passes for 62 yards against USC including this strike for a TD! Devaughn has scored four touchdowns in his last five games. 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MJ8tPPzuz7 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 19, 2022

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

