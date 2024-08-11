Projecting BYU Football’s Depth Chart Following First Camp Scrimmage

PROVO, Utah – BYU football completed its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

Coaches pointed to the scrimmage as an important moment in forming the depth chart.

“This will be a big deal to see if our starters are where they need to be,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill on August 8. “It will be a big deal on moving up and down the depth chart for certain guys.”

With less than three weeks until BYU football kicks off the 2024 season against Southern Illinois, time is ticking to crystalize the depth chart. So, let’s take a look at what the depth chart could be when the Cougars host the Salukis.

The projection is based on my practice observations in fall camp and intel gathering regarding BYU’s personnel for the 2024 season.

Quarterback

Gerry Bohanon

Jake Retzlaff

McCae Hillstead

Treyson Bourguet

After two weeks of fall camp, I’m giving a slight edge to Gerry Bohanon as BYU’s starting quarterback to begin the 2024 season.

His shoulder looks healthy, and he’s shown off his athleticism on the ground. He’s done enough to win the job, but as Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick have noted, they might need both guys.

Running Back

LJ Martin

Hinckley Ropati

Miles Davis

During media observation periods, LJ Martin has not participated in team segments. He’s at practices but hasn’t taken snaps in 11-on-11 periods, which raises questions about whether he will be ready for week one.

Martin said last week that he would be playing against Southern Illinois, so we will give him the benefit of the doubt and put him at the top of the depth chart.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps

Second-Unit: Keelan Marion, Jojo Phillips, Parker Kingston

The only debate here could be Kody Epps or Parker Kingston. But the top six at receive seem clear for wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake.

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Ethan Erickson -OR- Ryner Swanson

The starting role for BYU at tight end is probably not the story here. It will likely be the end-of-game snap counts to see who plays the most. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick feels he could have eight tight ends on the travel roster.

Keanu Hill feels like the No. 1 guy at tight end. After that, the pecking order at tight end could go in a variety of directions.

Hill, a former wide receiver, has been a better blocker than expected, making the move to tight end.

Offensive Line

Starters: Caleb Etienne (LT), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Connor Pay (C), Sonny Makasini (RG), Brayden Keim (RT)

Second-Unit: Jake Griffin, Bruce Mitchell, Jake Eichorn, Austin Leausa, Kaden Chidester

The big question along BYU’s offensive line is the battle at right guard. It’s a coin flip between Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa. I’m giving the edge to Makisini because he was earning first-team snaps in spring ball.

Makasini and Leausa split first-team through the first two weeks of media observation periods in camp.

Defensive Line

Starters: Tyler Batty, Blake Mangelson, John Nelson, Isaiah Bagnah

Second-Unit: Bodie Schoonover, Sani Tuala, Luke To’omalatai, Logan Lutui

BYU’s defensive line veterans are projected on the starting lineup above. Questions are lingering at the defensive tackle spot.

Regardless, BYU’s defensive line needs to improve from last year and find a way to generate a pass rush this season.

Linebackers

Starters: Isaiah Glasker (ROVER), Harrison Taggart (MACK), Jack Kelly (SAM)

Second-Unit: Choe Bryant-Strother, Siale Esera, Sione Moa

Despite losing Ben Bywater, I believe BYU has eight players at linebacker who could be in the starting unit. It’s a talented group. There’s Ace Kaufusi and Aisea Moa outside the six I mentioned. Miles Hall is another player who has shown well in camp.

The linebackers should be a strength of the defense this season.

Cornerback

Starters: Jakob Robinson, Marque Collins

Second-Unit: Mory Bamba, Therrian Alexander -OR- Evan Johnson

There’s an ongoing battle to decide who will be the second starting cornerback with Jakob Robinson. My pick is Weber State transfer Marque Collins.

BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford told KSL Sports that Robinson and Collins are “two strong seniors who are leading the group.”

Collins has been in Jay Hill’s defense for five years. He knows it inside and out.

The one knock on Collins is that he’s still working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last season. That has caused the battle to continue opposite Robinson’s cornerback spot.

However, the good news for BYU is that Mory Bamba has shined in fall camp. If he needs to play or step in for Collins, he looks ready to contribute this season.

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jakob Robinson

Think of this spot as the role that Eddie Heckard occupied last season. Heckard was an All-Big 12 performer last season. It’s a key player in Jay Hill’s defense. Micah Harper, who is returning from a season-ending ACL injury last season, has been participating throughout fall camp and appears ready to return to the impact performer he was two years ago.

Safety

Starters: Talan Alfrey (SS), Tommy Prassas (FS)

Second-Unit: Crew Wakley, Faletau Satuala

I felt Tommy Prassas was a starter for BYU coming out of spring practice in March. He has continued to build momentum for him to be a starter as a true freshman in fall camp. During Thursday’s practice, he was with the first-team defense.

Jay Hill was asked in a media scrum if Prassas is with the first team right now, and Hill avoided the question but acknowledged that the Arizona native is in the mix.

Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Last year, the kicker position was a hot topic. This year, it’s an afterthought because of Will Ferrin’s success last season. Matthias Dunn is a solid backup, as he was a walk-on who performed well last year in the spring.

Punter

Sam Van Der Haar

Landon Rehkow

Deep Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Holder

Sam Van Der Haar

Landon Rehkow

