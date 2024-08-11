2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Gunfire reported at Davis County theater were illegal fireworks, police say

Aug 11, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Police lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A movie theater was evacuated Saturday after moviegoers inside reported hearing gunshots to police. After concluding an investigation, police said there was a group of young people who lit prohibited fireworks outside the theater.

Police are still searching for the suspects who lit the fireworks, and said they cannot confirm their ages.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday, 911 calls were made from people inside the AMC Layton Hills 9 theater, according to the Layton City Police Department’s public information officer, Lt. Travis Lyman. He said multiple people in different theater rooms inside heard the blasts and reported them to police.

Evacuations took place and a strong police presence arrived in “an abundance of caution,” in case the situation turned out to be an active shooter, he said.

Witnesses outside told officers they had seen the group of young people lighting fireworks and there were casings found on the north side of the building. It was not specified what kind of fireworks they were.

Lyman said police are still searching for the people involved in lighting the fireworks, and said depending on multiple factors, they could face citations or charges. In the state of Utah, fireworks are only permitted at certain times during the year.

He urged anyone in a similar situation to do the same as the moviegoers who called police, even though the resources were not met with a dangerous emergency in this situation.

“Anybody who found themselves in a situation like that should not just assume that someone else will call the police,” he said. “I’d encourage anybody who thinks that there’s something going on to call. Don’t be afraid; don’t assume other people are going to do it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ogden police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 76-year-old woman who has not been s...

Mark Jones

Ogden police searching for elderly woman after she fails to return home from grocery shopping

Ogden police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 76-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

31 minutes ago

Maj. Gen Daniel Boyack pins the Airman's Medal on Airman 1st Class Jacob Teel at a ceremony Aug. 4....

KSL.com

National guard airman risked life to save drowning mother, son

Jacob Teel received the prestigious Airman's Medal for risking his life to save two drowning swimmers while he was on leave during deployment in South Carolina.

3 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Woman seriously injured after two people open fire on Salt Lake County home

A 5-year-old woman was shot and seriously injured in a home by two people who approached and opened fire.

4 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Cache County Walmart forced to close and evacuate after bomb threat

A bomb threat targeting a North Logan Walmart forced an evacuation and closure. Police have identified a person of interest.

4 hours ago

A 38-year-old man, Andre Leon Debose, drowned at Willard Bay on Aug. 10, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Man, 38, dead after drowning in Willard Bay

A 38-year-old man is dead after drowning in Willard Bay.

6 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Man dies after driving motorcycle on TRAX rails, crashing in downtown Salt Lake City

A 28-year-old man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash after driving on a TRAX line.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Gunfire reported at Davis County theater were illegal fireworks, police say