Top Local Performances From 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games

Aug 11, 2024, 2:17 PM

PARIS – With over 30 Olympians with ties to the state of Utah competing at the Paris Games, there were plenty of memorable moments and performances to look back on.

A total of six Olympic medals from six different athletes will be coming back to the Beehive State.

Kenneth Rooks Shocks Field, Takes Home Silver In 3000m Steeplechase

Perhaps the best performance from a local came in the men’s 3000m steeplechase when former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks made a late push to secure a spot on the podium.

RELATED: Former BYU Athlete Kenneth Rooks Reaches Podium In Men’s Steeplechase

Haley Batten Makes Team USA History With Mountain Bike Silver Medal

No Team USA mountain biker has had a better performance than Park City’s Haley Batten did in Paris to start the Summer Games.

Batten pushed through a flat tire halfway through the race to finish in 1:28:59 and claim a silver medal.

RELATED: Utah Native Haley Batten Makes History For Team USA With Silver Medal Win

Mina Tanaka Leads Team Japan Women’s Soccer In Paris

Japan got knocked out in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics. However, Utah Royals FC forward Mina Tanaka was Japan’s biggest playmaker.

Tanaka scored a goal in the win over Nigeria and was dynamic for her country on the attack in all four games.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Forward Mina Tanaka Helps Japan To Olympic Win

Grant Fisher Makes Podium In 10,000m And 5,000m

Fisher trained in Utah leading up to the Paris Olympics and he credited his time in the Beehive State when talking about his two bronze medals.

“(Utah is) a fantastic place to train, a fantastic place to live, and the community is awesome,” Fisher said.

RELATED: Park City’s Grant Fisher Claims Bronze In 10,000 Meters, Says Utah Training Helped

Sam Watson To Bring Olympic Medal Back To Utah

The 18-year-old Texas native starts classes at the University of Utah this fall and he will be bringing a bronze medal with him.

Watson set a speed-climbing world record in the bronze medal decider after a disappointing loss in the previous round.

RELATED: Team USA’s Sam Watson Wins Bronze Medal In World Record Fashion

Trio Of Utes Fall Just Short Of Podium At 2024 Summer Games

Canada’s 3×3 Women’s Basketball team featured three former Utah hoopers. Starters Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon as well as head coach Kim Gaucher all played college ball at the U.

Plouffe and Crozon came up huge for Canada multiple times as they made their way to a fourth-place finish.

RELATED: Former Utes, Team Canada Fall Just Short Of 3×3 Medal At Paris Olympics

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Makes History With Two Locals On Roster

Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick helped lead Team USA to its first women’s rugby sevens Olympic medal.

Coming off of the bench, Sedrick and Rovetti were both able to score tries and make an impact in the historic run for the U.S.

RELATED: Alex Sedrick Steamrolls Australia To Win Bronze Medal For U.S.A. Rugby Sevens

Two Former Cougars Finish In Top Ten Of Men’s Marathon

Conner Mantz and Clayton Young were both making their Olympic debuts in Paris but that didn’t prevent them from putting together excellent races.

Mantz finished in eighth with a time of 2:08:12 and Young crossed the line shortly after with a time of 2:08:44.

RELATED: Two Former BYU Cougars Record Top Ten Finishes In Marathon At Paris Olympics

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

