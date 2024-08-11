Top Local Performances From 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games

PARIS – With over 30 Olympians with ties to the state of Utah competing at the Paris Games, there were plenty of memorable moments and performances to look back on.

A total of six Olympic medals from six different athletes will be coming back to the Beehive State.

Kenneth Rooks Shocks Field, Takes Home Silver In 3000m Steeplechase

Perhaps the best performance from a local came in the men’s 3000m steeplechase when former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks made a late push to secure a spot on the podium.

Haley Batten Makes Team USA History With Mountain Bike Silver Medal

No Team USA mountain biker has had a better performance than Park City’s Haley Batten did in Paris to start the Summer Games.

Batten pushed through a flat tire halfway through the race to finish in 1:28:59 and claim a silver medal.

Haley Batten wins silver at Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team USA’s best ever Olympic Mountain Bike finish! Read More: https://t.co/h7Y6lMQ60j pic.twitter.com/gpCLET0Rkg — USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 28, 2024

Mina Tanaka Leads Team Japan Women’s Soccer In Paris

Japan got knocked out in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics. However, Utah Royals FC forward Mina Tanaka was Japan’s biggest playmaker.

Tanaka scored a goal in the win over Nigeria and was dynamic for her country on the attack in all four games.

Grant Fisher Makes Podium In 10,000m And 5,000m

Fisher trained in Utah leading up to the Paris Olympics and he credited his time in the Beehive State when talking about his two bronze medals.

“(Utah is) a fantastic place to train, a fantastic place to live, and the community is awesome,” Fisher said.

Sam Watson To Bring Olympic Medal Back To Utah

The 18-year-old Texas native starts classes at the University of Utah this fall and he will be bringing a bronze medal with him.

Watson set a speed-climbing world record in the bronze medal decider after a disappointing loss in the previous round.

Trio Of Utes Fall Just Short Of Podium At 2024 Summer Games

Canada’s 3×3 Women’s Basketball team featured three former Utah hoopers. Starters Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon as well as head coach Kim Gaucher all played college ball at the U.

Plouffe and Crozon came up huge for Canada multiple times as they made their way to a fourth-place finish.

A tremendous run in Paris comes to a close. These four made Canada proud. Un parcours formidable à Paris s’achève. Ces quatre joueuses ont rendu le Canada fier.#Paris2024 #3x3WNT #ENF3x3 pic.twitter.com/mCUIy3AecC — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 5, 2024

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Makes History With Two Locals On Roster

Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick helped lead Team USA to its first women’s rugby sevens Olympic medal.

Coming off of the bench, Sedrick and Rovetti were both able to score tries and make an impact in the historic run for the U.S.

Writing their names into @USARugby history 🇺🇸 A bronze medal performance at #Paris2024 to bring their tournament to a close 🥉#RugbySevens pic.twitter.com/NqncLJtGFz — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) July 30, 2024

Two Former Cougars Finish In Top Ten Of Men’s Marathon

Conner Mantz and Clayton Young were both making their Olympic debuts in Paris but that didn’t prevent them from putting together excellent races.

Mantz finished in eighth with a time of 2:08:12 and Young crossed the line shortly after with a time of 2:08:44.

Two friends giving each other a HIGH FIVE! ✋ Conner Mantz and Clayton Young show support during the men’s marathon. #ParisOlympics 📺 USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/gGrIInBs9d — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

