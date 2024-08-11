2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household

Aug 11, 2024, 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

Blake Lively poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Gala Screening for the film 'It 'Ends W...

Blake Lively poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Gala Screening for the film 'It 'Ends With Us' on Thursday, Aug, 8, 2024 in London. (Scott A Garfitt, Invision, AP)

(Scott A Garfitt, Invision, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JAKE CROYLE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners.

Reynolds’ Marvel Studios smash “Deadpool & Wolverine” remained the top movie in North American theaters for the third straight week with $54.2 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. Worldwide, it’s now surpassed $1 billion. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” though, was closely followed by “It Ends With Us,” the romance drama starring Lively, which surpassed expectations with a stellar $50 million debut.

Together, the films created a kind of family edition of “Barbenheimer,” in which a pair of very different movies thrived in part due to counterprogramming. Only this time, the opposite movies were fronted by one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The films’ one-two punch wasn’t entirely unprecedented. In 1990, Bruce Willis’ “Die Hard 2” led the box office while Demi Moore’s “Ghost” came in second.

The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. “Borderlands,” the long-delayed $120-million videogame adaptation directed by Eli Roth, launched with a paltry $8.8 million for Lionsgate. The film, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, was shot all the way back in 2021. After delays and reshoots, it finally landed in theaters effectively dead-on-arrival; it scored just 10% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and seems likely contend for one of the worst movies of the year.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Meanwhile, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which co-stars Hugh Jackman, continued its march through box-office records. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is only the second R-rated movie to reach $1 billion, following 2019’s “Joker.” In three weeks, it’s already one of the most lucrative Marvel releases and trails only Disney’s other 2024 smash, “Inside Out” ($1.6 billion worldwide) among movies released this year.

Lively makes a cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine” but she both stars in and produced “It Ends With Us.” Adapted from the bestselling romance novel by Colleen Hoover, Lively stars as Lily Bloom, a Boston florist torn between two men, one from her present life (Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film) and another who was her first love (Brandon Sklenar).

“It Ends With Us” cost a modest $25 million to produce, so it will turn a significant profit for co-financers Columbia Pictures and Wayfarer Studios. Like another female-skewing summer-release book adaptation from Sony, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “It Ends With Us” could hold well through the typically slower August box-office period. Audiences gave it an A- CinemaScore.

Reynolds and Lively occasionally played up the convergence of their movies. Earlier this week, Reynolds posted a video of himself posing junket questions to Sklenar. The timing paid off especially for Lively, whose film doubled earlier opening-weekend forecasts.

Neon’s “Cuckoo,” a German Alps-set horror film by filmmaker Tilman Singer, opened with $3 million on 1,503 screen. It stars Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens.

Top performers at the box office

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” $54.2 million.

2. “It Ends With Us,” $50 million.

3. “Twisters,” $15 million.

4. “Borderlands,” $8.8 million.

5. “Despicable Me 4,” $8 million.

6. “Trap,” $6.7 million.

7. “Inside Out 2,” $5 million.

8. “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” $3.1 million.

9. “Cuckoo,” $3 million.

10. “Longlegs,” $2 million.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

The Palace of Versailles, during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

When in Paris, explore the Palace of Versailles

Tamara Vaifanua took a walk through history as she took a walk through the Palace of Versailles.

2 days ago

FILE — Mr. Beast is seen in attendance during a match between Inter Miami and CF Montréal at DR...

James Pollard, Associated Press

MrBeast wants ‘full assessment’ of internal culture amid allegations of impropriety and unsafe sets

A confidential memo shows that MrBeast has ordered a full assessment of the internal culture in his YouTube empire and an investigation into "allegations of inappropriate behavior by people in the company.

2 days ago

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas gra...

Associated Press

Travis Scott arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

2 days ago

A person viewing a preview of Super Bowl LVIII....

Matt Gephardt

Curbing the cost of watching every NFL football game this season

If you want the ability to watch every NFL game this season, you’re looking at having to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $850. That’s due to the rights to carry the games being divided up amongst various streaming platforms.

3 days ago

Utah's Emily Sanderson's music has been featured in several Olympic promotional videos and televisi...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘A dream come true’: Daybreak woman making mark in Olympics via her music

A songwriter from South Jordan is making her mark in the Olympics via music.

3 days ago

Daughter and mother on a train...

Brianna Chavez

Utahns in Vienna reflect on cancelled Taylor Swift tour dates

Some Utahns who made the trip overseas to see popular star Taylor Swift in concert are having a bit of a "cruel summer."

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household