LOCAL NEWS

Ogden police searching for elderly woman after she fails to return home from grocery shopping

Aug 11, 2024, 3:35 PM

BY MARK JONES


OGDEN Ogden police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 76-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Ogden Police Department, Patsy Moreland-Prasch left her home in the area of the 300 block of 34th Street. Her roommate told police that Prasch left to go grocery shopping Saturday morning and has not returned home.

Police said Prasch suffers from memory issues. She was last seen wearing “unknown colored blouse and short pants,” the post stated.

She left her residence in a red Ford Focus with Utah license plate number 2CCH0.

She is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and roughly 170 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Prasch, you are asked to contact the Ogden Police Department at (801) 395-8221 or call 911.

 

