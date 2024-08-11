Caleb Etienne Ready For Key Role Along BYU’s Offensive Line

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has big shoes to fill at left tackle for the 2024 season.

The Cougars lost Kingsley Suamataia, who appears poised to protect Patrick Mahomes’s blindside for the Kansas City Chiefs this fall.

So there’s probably no one better to fill the shoes left behind by Suamataia than the man with the biggest shoe size on BYU’s team in 2024.

That’s Caleb Etienne.

Caleb Etienne enters the 2024 season lining up at left tackle

The man with the size 16 cleat is projected to anchor BYU’s left tackle spot this season. That has been his primary focus in fall camp.

“I’ve just been at left tackle this whole offseason, starting at the beginning of this fall camp. That’s my main focus,” said Etienne to KSL Sports.

BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods told BYUtv that Etienne is “without a doubt” his starting left tackle.

It’s a significant development for Etienne, a former star transfer from Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-8 lineman was BYU’s starting right tackle opposite Suamataia last season, but he struggled.

Those struggles caused BYU coaches to switch him to guard midway through last year.

Despite the mixed results last year, Etienne stayed resilient and worked his way back to offensive tackle, where he had his best game at BYU in the regular season finale against his old team, Oklahoma State.

“He didn’t pout last year when he had his struggles.”

Now he’s back at left tackle, a spot he played at Oklahoma State in 13 starts during the 2022 season.

“Talented guy that kind of didn’t know what he was doing last year. I think he maybe lost his confidence when things didn’t go well early in the season. This year, he knows what he’s doing. He’s playing fast,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick on Caleb Etienne.

“He’s had a whole year to earn the respect of all of his teammates. He’s one of the most well-liked guys in this program. He didn’t pout last year when he had his struggles. I think he’s a great example of somebody who handled adversity like a pro and kept working.”

Caleb Etienne: Never wavered on BYU football

After an up-and-down season a year ago, it could have been easy for Etienne to move on and pursue another landing spot to chase his NFL dreams. Instead, he never wavered and wanted to turn things around at BYU.

“When we came up short at Oklahoma State, where I was [previously] at, it was a bad deal. I wanted to get that win to get a bowl game,” Etienne said. “This year, I had another year. I decided to come back and do it one more time with the guys I love to play for and sweat for.”

Etienne worked hard to prepare for his final collegiate season. When he arrived at BYU last summer, he was listed at 345 pounds. Now, he’s playing at 325 and credits BYU’s new-look strength and conditioning staff with helping him transform his body.

“Coach (Ryan) Phillis and his strength staff. They’ve been working with us, grinding us, getting our bodies right for the upcoming season. They’re the best.”

Along with the strength & conditioning staff, the coaching change at the offensive line position on BYU’s staff has been a big boost for Etienne.

Working with TJ Woods

The hard-nosed TJ Woods coaches the offensive line and is also BYU’s Run Game Coordinator. He plays a significant role in shaping BYU’s offense for the 2024 season. Etienne is thrilled with what Woods has brought to the trenches for BYU.

“Everybody’s accounted for. No matter what. Nobody on the line will not be protecting nobody [sic]. No matter what play it is,” Etienne said on the most prominent change with Coach Woods. “We’re a response team, so we’re going to make sure everyone has their man, no matter what.”

Proud Father

Away from the field, Etienne is a proud father. His son, Caleb Jr., and his girlfriend have been at camp for the first two weeks. Young Caleb Jr. was able to experience Splash Summit on the team’s report day before camp on July 30.

BYU football’s official social media shared pictures of Etienne with his son and QB Gerry Bohanon and his son at Splash Summit.

Those moments have made Etienne cherish the opportunity to be at BYU.

“Just kids having fun. That’s all that pretty much was. But it’s a blessing. It’s an honor. I’m just thankful for everything and happy to be at BYU, really.”

Protecting the blind side for BYU’s next QB1

On the field, Etienne, as a left tackle, will be tasked with protecting the blindside for either Bohanon or Jake Retzlaff this season. Etienne believes he’s ready to take on that important role.

“I’m up to the challenge no matter who it is back there. I’ve got to protect whoever it is. You know, gotta make sure they trust me and just ball out and be the top dog, top tackle and gotta have an edge this year. So I’m excited.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

