OLYMPICS

Tom Cruise performs crazy stunt jump from stadium roof during Olympics closing ceremony

Aug 11, 2024, 5:18 PM | Updated: 7:45 pm

Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sund...

Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Natacha Pisarenko, AP)

(Natacha Pisarenko, AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KYLE FELDSCHER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The Olympic Games are about to go Hollywood, and Tom Cruise just gave everyone a taste of what it’s going to be like.

During Sunday’s closing ceremony, the “Mission: Impossible” star performed a daredevil stunt jump from the top of the Stade de France.

As the spotlight found Cruise on the roof, he was lowered down to the arena floor on a cable. He then made his way through the athletes to the stage, shaking hands and taking selfies along the way, including one very enthusiastic embrace from a female athlete.

That wasn’t all.

As part of the Hollywood handoff to Los Angeles, who will host the Games in 2028, Cruise took the Olympic flag, fixed it to a motorcycle and drove out of the stadium through a crowd of athletes. (No one appeared to be harmed.)

In a bit of movie magic, Cruise was next seen in an apparent pre-taped segment riding through Paris until he reached a plane that defied space and time to reach Los Angeles.

As the camera zoomed out, Cruise was seen at the Hollywood sign, where the Olympic rings replaced the double “o”s in the word Hollywood.

Yes, all of that really happened.

Cruise is, of course, known for his love of stunt work.

The actor famously has put his body on the line for many films, especially the multibillion-dollar “Mission” franchise, in which he plays spy Ethan Hunt. An eighth installment is expected in 2025.

“It’s not that I don’t get scared,” the actor told CNN last year. “It’s that I don’t mind being scared.”

