Packers QB Jordan Love Starts Preseason Strong With Long Ball Touchdown

CLEVELAND – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love didn’t miss a beat as he connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass on his second throw of the preseason.

Love got the start in the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

After Love helped Green Bay take a lead in the opening minutes, he watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

Backup quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt took over the reins down the stretch.

The Packers were only able to find the end zone one more time as Emanuel Wilson powered in from five yards out.

Three field goals in the second and third quarters propelled Green Bay to a 23-10 road win to kick off the preseason.

The Packers will make their way to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos in their next game on Sunday, August 18.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL