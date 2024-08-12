Southern and central Utah impacted by monsoonal moisture

ST. GEORGE — Monsoonal moisture brought heavy showers and storms across central and southern Utah on Sunday.

And the threat for storms will continue into early Monday morning. The northern half of the state will see a chance for a storm late Sunday night, with increasing chances on Monday and Tuesday, according to the KSL Weather Team.

FLASH FLOOD RISK: Today flash flood potential is elevated in central and southern Utah. Lots of water vapor available as we are now into the thick of a monsoon moisture push! Stay weather aware central and southern Utah! pic.twitter.com/Nrc7jDDoRo — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) August 11, 2024

On Sunday, the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City reported that a flood advisory had been issued for parts of St. George. Heavy rain was possible with this advisory, which was in effect until 6:15 p.m. Minor flooding was expected in the impacted area. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain had already fallen in portions of St. George.

🌧A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of the St. George metro area. Heavy rain is falling mainly over the western portion of the valley, with minor urban flooding possible. Turn around; don’t drown! Never drive through flooded roadways. #utwx pic.twitter.com/o2eqignbtu — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 11, 2024

In certain areas in St. George, water was covering the highway.

On Sunday evening, the NWS reported of possible crosswinds of 60 mph and small hail along Interstate 15 near Cove Fort.

Also on Sunday evening, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for northeastern San Juan County. That warning was in place until 9 p.m. According to the NWS, nearly an inch of rain has fallen in the area.

At the time the warning was issued, the NWS reported “flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Once the moisture arrives in the northern part of the state, the KSL Weather Team said the Wasatch Front could receive up to a half inch of rain from the storm.

Later in the week, drier conditions will return to the state with temperatures remaining close to normal. Highs will be in the low 90s.