2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Nonprofit helps veterans heal through art and nature

Aug 11, 2024, 10:53 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

CARBON COUNTY On top of a mountain near Sunnyside, veterans are getting the chance to escape the stresses of their lives and their own PTSD, while bonding with people who know what they’re going through.

Creativets is among a handful of nonprofits that host groups there for weeklong retreats. Deputy Director of Creativets Kyle Yepsen said they help veterans heal through art, music, and photography.

“There’s no out-of-pocket expense for the veterans,” Yepsen said. “So really, if they can just say ‘yes’ to coming and giving art or music a chance, then we’ll take care of all the rest.”

A group of veterans spent the second week of July, focusing on shooting landscapes at sundown, and astrophotography by night.

Stephanie Moore (KSL TV)

Taking pictures helps me, I think because, it kind of takes me out of the headspace that I’m in,” said Stephanie Moore, a veteran Army Medic from Oklahoma. “a whole lot of stress has just been lifted off.”

Moore adds that likely an even bigger piece of what makes the experience worthwhile, is simply being able to meet and talk with veterans like herself who have experienced difficult things.

‘Just be who I am’

“I feel like I can come out here and just kind of be who I am,” Moore said. “I don’t feel like I’m going to be judged or looked at any different.”

Creativets is based in Nashville, but hosted one of their programs in Utah for the first time in July. Their stay at the what’s called Range Valley Ranch was paid for through The Atlantis Foundation, which strives to give various veteran groups similar experiences through fundraising.

While Yepsen is not a veteran himself, he does understand what it means to lose a loved one who has chosen to serve.

“My brother served in Marine Corps and was killed in December of 2006,” Yepsen said.

He learned about Creativets through the organization’s founder, Richard Casper, who served with Yepsen’s brother, Lance Cpl. Luke Yepsen.

Lance Cpl. Luke Yepsen. (KSL TV)

“Casper was actually struck by four separate IED blasts and that resulted in traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress for him, to the point that he had memory issues and severe anxiety,” Yepsen said, explaining how music played a role in Casper’s healing. “And after realizing how much that did for him, he decided he wanted to start an organization that could bring those same healing properties and qualities to veterans everywhere.”

The impact it has

Yepsen went through the Creativets music program himself, which he said helped him heal and understand how much the loss of his brother impacted him. Now, after hosting many similar programs in music, art, and photography, he said he’s always impressed by how much veterans seem to get out of it.

“It never ceases to surprise me how impactful it is,” he said.

Yepsen says Creativets will likely bring another group to the Range Valley Ranch next July for their music program, which has country recording artists teach veterans how to share their stories by writing and performing country songs.

Kyle Yepsen visits with KSL TV. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (MIke Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Stephanie Moore readies to take a photo. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A veteran takes a photo. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Lindsay Boulter, left, lost her high school class ring two decades ago. Aubrey Smith, right, was re...

Shelby Lofton

Stranger finds Lehi woman’s sentimental object 20 years after it went missing

A sentimental item lost two decades ago brought two Utahns together. 

3 hours ago

Water is pictured here covering a road in St. George on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Utah Department of ...

Mark Jones

Southern and central Utah impacted by monsoonal moisture

Monsoonal moisture brought heavy showers and storms across central and southern Utah on Sunday.

8 hours ago

Ogden police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 76-year-old woman who has not been s...

Mark Jones

Ogden police searching for elderly woman after she fails to return home from grocery shopping

Ogden police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 76-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

10 hours ago

Police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Gunfire reported at Davis County theater were illegal fireworks, police say

An AMC theater was evacuated Saturday after moviegoers inside thought they heard gunshots.

12 hours ago

Maj. Gen Daniel Boyack pins the Airman's Medal on Airman 1st Class Jacob Teel at a ceremony Aug. 4....

KSL.com

National guard airman risked life to save drowning mother, son

Jacob Teel received the prestigious Airman's Medal for risking his life to save two drowning swimmers while he was on leave during deployment in South Carolina.

13 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Woman seriously injured after two people open fire on Salt Lake County home

A 5-year-old woman was shot and seriously injured in a home by two people who approached and opened fire.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Nonprofit helps veterans heal through art and nature