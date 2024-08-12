2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Harris endorses eliminating taxes on tips, touting policy first proposed by Trump

Aug 12, 2024, 7:48 AM | Updated: 7:56 am

Kamala Harris...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AARON PELLISH, EVA MCKEND AND KIM BERRYMAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Vice President Kamala Harris has backed the elimination of taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, endorsing a policy first suggested by former President Donald Trump.

Harris’ support came ahead of an economic plan rollout this week and It also came as the vice president seeks to coalesce support from the sizable coalition of service industry workers in the key battleground state of Nevada.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands at a Saturday rally in Las Vegas, which included members of a local culinary workers union, Harris promised to advance policies to benefit working families, pointing to the elimination of taxes on tips as an example.

“It is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue our fighting for working families of America including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” she said.

Trump, who first proposed the idea at his own Las Vegas campaign rally in June, accused Harris of copying him.

“Kamala Harris, whose ‘Honeymoon’ period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy,” Trump posted on his Truth Social social media platform. “The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

After Trump’s proposal in June, Culinary Union Local 226’s secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge pushed back on his promise: “Relief is definitely needed for tip earners, Nevada workers are smart enough to know the difference between real solutions and wild campaign promises from a convicted felon.”

Harris on Saturday recognized members of the union in attendance at the rally, one day after Culinary Union Local 226 officially endorsed Harris.

The proposal is among the first notable policies offered by Harris since ascending to the top of the Democratic ticket last month. Speaking to reporters in Arizona earlier Saturday, Harris said she plans to roll out her policy platform this week, noting it’ll be focused on “what we need to do to bring down costs and also strengthen the economy.”

The Harris campaign expounded on her endorsement of eliminating taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, saying in a statement that she “would work with Congress” on a proposal that would set income limits and include measures to prevent fraud.

A Harris campaign official said her plan to eliminate taxes on tips would come alongside a push for Congress to raise the minimum wage.

“On Saturday, Vice President Harris said as president, she would push for the elimination of taxes on tips,” the official said in a statement. “The proposal would require legislation. As President, she would work with Congress to craft a proposal that comes with an income limit and with strict requirements to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy.”

“Vice President Harris would push for the proposal alongside an increase in the minimum wage,” she continued.

Contributing: Kate Sullivan, CNN

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential can...

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents.

2 days ago

Colby Jenkins, left, sits alongside attorney Scott Young as he goes before the Utah Supreme Court i...

Lindsay Aerts

Colby Jenkins’ Utah Supreme Court arguments claim USPS ‘interference’ in GOP Primary

The Utah Supreme Court heard arguments over late-postmarked ballots in Utah's 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary on Friday.

3 days ago

A drone view shows the stage where former President Donald Trump had been standing during an assass...

Curt Devine, Holmes Lybrand, Isabelle Chapman and Zachary Cohen, CNN

New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt

A local police officer told a fellow officer after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that he warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.

3 days ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah Supreme Court to hear arguments Friday in 2nd District GOP primary dispute

The Utah Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit brought against Beaver County by Colby Jenkins, a candidate who lost to Rep. Celeste Maloy.

4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump, pictured speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on August 8...

Ebony Davis, Hadas Gold and Alayna Treene, CNN

Trump and Harris agree to debate on ABC on September 10, network says

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to debate on ABC on September 10 after the former president said Thursday he had agreed to the faceoff, along with two others next month.

4 days ago

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020....

Daniel Woodruff

San Juan County commissioners choose new county attorney

The San Juan County Commission has chosen someone to take over as the county’s top prosecutor.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Harris endorses eliminating taxes on tips, touting policy first proposed by Trump