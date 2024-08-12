2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utah's first district now back to school in Washington County

Aug 12, 2024

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The first school district is now back in session in Utah. Monday marks the first day for kids in Washington County.

The Washington County School District welcomed back more than 40,000 students in grades K-12, and the district is asking parents help to get them ready.

While teachers are ready to help kids each day in the classroom, the district said it needs parents to help from home too. The district’s Communications Director Steven Dunham said anxiety is expected to be one of the main challenges children deal with.

Parents can help by checking in with their kids to see how they’re doing, ensure they get a good night’s sleep and help them feel excited for class each day.

“Have a bedtime for them and have a wake-up time for them, sit down and spend some time with them. Whether its reading or helping them be involved in some of the activities they are doing at the grocery store and in their life,” Dunham said.

For elementary schools, school starts at 9 a.m. Middle school starts at 8:20 a.m., and high school starts at 8:15 a.m.

Washington County is just the beginning. Throughout the rest of the week, 23 other Utah public school districts will head back to school.

Utah’s first district now back to school in Washington County