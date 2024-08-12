BYU Basketball Releases First Nonconference Schedule Under Kevin Young

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era for BYU basketball tips off on Election Night.

On Tuesday, November 5, BYU will host Central Arkansas from the Atlantic Sun Conference. It will be Kevin Young’s first game as BYU’s head coach.

Along with the season opener, BYU’s entire nonconference schedule was released on Monday.

BYU basketball schedule features one true road game

The 11-game out-of-league slate includes seven games at the Marriott Center, two in San Diego for the Rady Children’s Invitational, one at the Delta Center, and one true road game.

According to Bart Torvik’s 2025 preseason projections, BYU’s highest-rated opponent in nonconference is the Thanksgiving Day game against Ole Miss in San Diego. The Rebels, coached by Chris Beard, are No. 39 in Torvik’s rankings.

Depending on how the Rady Children’s Classic plays out, BYU could also draw a game against National Runner-Up Purdue on Black Friday. Or they could face last year’s Final Four participant NC State. BYU defeated NC State in the Vegas Showdown last November.

Purdue and NC State are the only opponents on BYU’s nonconference schedule who played in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Other notable games include a trip to the East Coast to take on the Providence Friars on Tuesday, December 3. The game is part of the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Providence is ranked No. 60 in the Bart Torvik projections but boasts one of the top home environments in the Big East Conference.

BYU moved a scheduled road game against former Mountain West rival Wyoming in Laramie to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Pokes will travel to SLC on December 14.

College Basketball scheduling insider Rocco Miller reported that in 2025, BYU will travel to Arena-Auditorium as part of the deal to move the Wyoming game from Laramie to Salt Lake.

The Marriott Center’s home schedule is filled with buy games. BYU’s highest-rated home opponent in Bart Torvik’s preseason ratings is UC Riverside.

BYU Basketball Nonconference Schedule For 2024-25 Season

November 5 – Central Arkansas

November 8 – UC Riverside

November 13 – Queens

November 16 – Idaho

November 23 – Mississippi Valley State

November 28 – Ole Miss (San Diego, California)

November 29 – Purdue/NC State (San Diego, California)

December 3 – at Providence (Big 12-Big East Battle)

December 11 – Fresno State

December 14 – Wyoming (Salt Lake City)

December 20 – Florida A&M

