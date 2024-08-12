Utah Football Debuts At No. 12 In First AP Top 25 Poll Of 2024

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll, which was released Monday morning.

Coming off an 8-5 season, which included wins over Florida, UCLA, USC, and Colorado, the Utes have 15 starters returning, led by star quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

The Utes have been viewed as the favorite in the new Big 12 Conference. They will rely on familiar faces to lead the way.

They also need the influx of new talent to hit the ground running to elevate and maximize the program’s potential this season.

Utah has now worked through two weeks of camp. The competition is fierce but there is growing clarity at certain spots as well.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Utah ranked the highest among all Big 12 programs but they are one of five in the Coaches Poll. The preseason No. 2 pick in the Big 12, Kansas State Wildcats check in at No. 18, and are preceded by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 17.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Kansas round out the Big 12’s presence in the top 25 with the Wildcats at No. 21 and the Jayhawks at No. 22.

The AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
  3. Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
  4. Texas Longhorns (SEC)
  5. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
  6. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)
  8. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
  9. Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)
  10. Florida State Seminoles (ACC)
  11. Missouri Tigers (SEC)
  12. Utah Utes (Big 12)
  13. LSU Tigers (SEC)
  14. Clemson Tigers (ACC)
  15. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
  16. Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
  17. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)
  18. Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)
  19. Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
  20. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)
  21. Arizona Wildcats (Big 12)
  22. Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)
  23. USC Trojans (Big Ten)
  24. NC State Wolfpack (ACC)
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will kick off the season against Southern Utah on August 29. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

