Former BYU QBs Zach Wilson, Kedon Slovis Face Off In Preseason

INDIANAPOLIS – In the week one NFL preseason game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, former BYU QBs Zach Wilson and Kedon Slovis hit the gridiron with their new teams.

Wilson connected on 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 117 yards. Slovis completes three of five passes for 39 yards.

Neither Slovis nor Wilson got any burn in the first half.

Jarrett Stidham got the start for Denver and was replaced by Bo Nix after an early interception.

Anthony Richardson played the first couple of drives for Indianapolis. Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger got under center before Slovis was sent out.

Wilson debuted on the Broncos’ eighth drive and Slovis got in on the Colts’ seventh drive of the game.

The first drive was not pretty for either of the former Cougars.

Slovis connected on his first pass but ended up losing four yards. After an incomplete pass and a sack, the Colts were forced to punt.

Wilson also completed his first pass attempt for a nine-yard gain. On 2nd & 1 though, a hand-off to Audric Estimé resulted in a fumble scoop and score for Indianapolis.

With the ball coming back to the Broncos, Wilson looked for redemption and got just that. He completed four of five passes on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.

Slovis immediately responded to start the fourth. He also led his team on an 11-play drive that ended in a short rushing TD.

That was the end of Slovis’ night but Wilson closed out the game for Denver. The next two drives saw a punt from Denver and a fumble from Indianapolis.

Leading by three points, Wilson and the Broncos’ offense got started in the red zone following the Colts’ turnover. It took just one pass and a few rushes for Denver to punch it in and take a 10-point lead.

Indianapolis, led by Jason Bean, marched down the field and scored but it was too little, too late as the Broncos survived on the road with a 34-30 win.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

