2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU QBs Zach Wilson, Kedon Slovis Face Off In Preseason

Aug 12, 2024, 11:06 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – In the week one NFL preseason game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, former BYU QBs Zach Wilson and Kedon Slovis hit the gridiron with their new teams.

Wilson connected on 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 117 yards. Slovis completes three of five passes for 39 yards.

Neither Slovis nor Wilson got any burn in the first half.

Jarrett Stidham got the start for Denver and was replaced by Bo Nix after an early interception.

Anthony Richardson played the first couple of drives for Indianapolis. Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger got under center before Slovis was sent out.

Wilson debuted on the Broncos’ eighth drive and Slovis got in on the Colts’ seventh drive of the game.

The first drive was not pretty for either of the former Cougars.

Slovis connected on his first pass but ended up losing four yards. After an incomplete pass and a sack, the Colts were forced to punt.

Wilson also completed his first pass attempt for a nine-yard gain. On 2nd & 1 though, a hand-off to Audric Estimé resulted in a fumble scoop and score for Indianapolis.

With the ball coming back to the Broncos, Wilson looked for redemption and got just that. He completed four of five passes on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.

Slovis immediately responded to start the fourth. He also led his team on an 11-play drive that ended in a short rushing TD.

That was the end of Slovis’ night but Wilson closed out the game for Denver. The next two drives saw a punt from Denver and a fumble from Indianapolis.

Leading by three points, Wilson and the Broncos’ offense got started in the red zone following the Colts’ turnover. It took just one pass and a few rushes for Denver to punch it in and take a 10-point lead.

Indianapolis, led by Jason Bean, marched down the field and scored but it was too little, too late as the Broncos survived on the road with a 34-30 win.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Debuts At No. 12 In First AP Top 25 Poll Of 2024

The University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll, which was released Monday morning.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Releases First Nonconference Schedule Under Kevin Young

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era for BYU basketball tips off on Election Night. On Tuesday, November 5, BYU will host Central Arkansas from the Atlantic Sun Conference. It will be Kevin Young’s first game as BYU’s head coach. Along with the season opener, BYU’s entire nonconference schedule was released on Monday. BYU basketball schedule […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Starts Preseason Strong With Long Ball Touchdown

Former USU QB Jordan Love didn't miss a beat as he connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass on his second throw of the preseason.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caleb Etienne Ready For Key Role Along BYU’s Offensive Line

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy faced adversity in his first year at BYU. Now he's ready to level up in 2024.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Local Performances From 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games

With over 30 Utah Olympians competing at the Summer Games, let's take a look back on the top performances from locals at the Paris Olympics.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Women Hold Off France To Win Eighth Straight Olympic Basketball Gold Medal

The U.S. women's basketball team had never been challenged during its 32-year run in the Olympics like the Americans were Sunday by France.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Former BYU QBs Zach Wilson, Kedon Slovis Face Off In Preseason