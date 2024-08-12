2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man solicits odd Tesla repair to driver while stopped at red light in Utah County

Aug 12, 2024, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — Ermanno Simeone was driving in Spanish Fork when a man in the car next to him approached with an odd offer.

The man waved his hands to get Simeone’s attention before telling him from his car window he could fix the dent in Simeone’s white Tesla for $400. They had just stopped at a red light near a Chevron gas station on Chappel Drive.

“He suggested we stop at a parking lot for him to take a closer look,” Simeone said. “I said I couldn’t do it at this time but asked about his business. He said he was mobile and that today it was his day off and could do it immediately.”

Simeone said he was concerned because the dent was close to the camera that caught the interaction — he was worried whatever repairs the man was offering might compromise the camera.

He had also previously taken the car into a Tesla service center where he was quoted for the dent among other parts of the car that needed repair. Tesla’s official quote to fix the dent included work on the inner fender and wheel, totaling $1,322 before tax and labor.

A man offered the driver of a white Tesla to fix a dent while they were sitting at a red light. (Courtesy: Ermanno Simeone)

In the video captured on the Tesla’s camera, the man can be seen still speaking to Simeone after they begin driving.

“I felt very pressured and regardless it was something I didn’t want to mess with at the moment, so I tried to get his number,” he said. “That’s when you see us still talking while we are driving off.”

Simeone said as he drove away he remembered scams he’d heard about in the past that were similar to what he had just experienced. After posting in a community Facebook group, many others responded saying they had been approached by people offering similar promises, largely in parking lots in Spanish Fork and Provo.

Law enforcement couldn’t confirm the man in the video specifically was offering a scam. Lt. Cory Slaymaker with Spanish Fork police said they have not had reports of a repair scam in the area, but said to use caution.

“Make sure that if you are having any type of repair done that you verify the company before doing anything,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Monsoonal moisture streamed into Utah Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, bringing thunderstorms, showers and ev...

Larry D. Curtis

WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms blowing into northern Utah

Monsoon moisture is streaming into Utah Monday with scattered thunderstorms that are expected to pack a punch, according to KSL TV's meteorological team.

7 minutes ago

Officials in Moab recently voted to implement a city property tax for the first time since 1991. (M...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Moab OKs new property tax; 4 school districts proposing some of the largest hikes

As public hearings start unfolding on the many property tax hikes proposed around Utah, the city of Moab and four school districts are proposing the largest property tax hikes for 2024-2025.

30 minutes ago

woman's portrait photo...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run charged

A man arrested for allegedly hitting a woman helping an injured cat in the road and then driving off is now facing formal criminal charges.

3 hours ago

NHL team owners Ryan & Ashley Smith, the players and coaches, and Sandy city leaders breaking groun...

Brian Carlson

SEG breaks ground on Utah Hockey Club training facility

Construction is starting on the Utah Hockey Club's new training facility. The team held the groundbreaking Monday at the Shops at South Town, the facility's future site in Sandy.

3 hours ago

A group of volunteers with the Davis Education Foundation inside of a Kohl's to purchase new clothi...

Karah Brackin

Davis County starts school year with ‘shopping spree’ for students in need

As students in the Davis School District head back to the classroom, hundreds of volunteers shop for students in need.

3 hours ago

West Valley City police car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Owner of West Valley massage parlor charged with running prostitution business

The owner of a West Valley massage parlor is facing criminal charges accusing him of operating a prostitution business.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Man solicits odd Tesla repair to driver while stopped at red light in Utah County