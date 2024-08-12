Man solicits odd Tesla repair to driver while stopped at red light in Utah County

SPANISH FORK — Ermanno Simeone was driving in Spanish Fork when a man in the car next to him approached with an odd offer.

The man waved his hands to get Simeone’s attention before telling him from his car window he could fix the dent in Simeone’s white Tesla for $400. They had just stopped at a red light near a Chevron gas station on Chappel Drive.

“He suggested we stop at a parking lot for him to take a closer look,” Simeone said. “I said I couldn’t do it at this time but asked about his business. He said he was mobile and that today it was his day off and could do it immediately.”

Simeone said he was concerned because the dent was close to the camera that caught the interaction — he was worried whatever repairs the man was offering might compromise the camera.

He had also previously taken the car into a Tesla service center where he was quoted for the dent among other parts of the car that needed repair. Tesla’s official quote to fix the dent included work on the inner fender and wheel, totaling $1,322 before tax and labor.

In the video captured on the Tesla’s camera, the man can be seen still speaking to Simeone after they begin driving.

“I felt very pressured and regardless it was something I didn’t want to mess with at the moment, so I tried to get his number,” he said. “That’s when you see us still talking while we are driving off.”

Simeone said as he drove away he remembered scams he’d heard about in the past that were similar to what he had just experienced. After posting in a community Facebook group, many others responded saying they had been approached by people offering similar promises, largely in parking lots in Spanish Fork and Provo.

Law enforcement couldn’t confirm the man in the video specifically was offering a scam. Lt. Cory Slaymaker with Spanish Fork police said they have not had reports of a repair scam in the area, but said to use caution.

“Make sure that if you are having any type of repair done that you verify the company before doing anything,” he said.