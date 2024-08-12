2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Davis County starts school year with ‘shopping spree’ for students in need

Aug 12, 2024, 12:12 PM | Updated: 12:30 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


CLINTON, Davis County As students in the Davis School District head back to the classroom, hundreds of volunteers shop for students in need.

It is all part of the “Child Spree” led by the Davis Education Foundation. The foundation began this event over a decade ago to help students in need step into the new year confidently.

On Monday morning, shoppers helped pick out some of those items, which hopefully are a perfect fit for the student.

“You think of Davis County. You think, ‘Oh, it’s pretty wealthy,’ but there’s actually a significantly large number of homeless youth within the school district,” said Tanner Merrill, a shopping volunteer.

Volunteers gathering the clothing they bought for each student. (KSL TV)

Jodi Lunt, executive director of the Davis Education Foundation, said what people see in the public is not always the full picture.

“Particularly now in today’s economy and with the conditions, many families are dealing with in back to school. This is truly an incredible gift that takes a load off of the parents and helps children be socially and physically ready to go back to school,” Lunt said.

Shopper volunteers were given a piece of paper with the student’s name listed and, new this year, a QR code. They scanned the code, and a video popped up with the student sharing things like their favorite colors, what they like to wear, and their favorite activities.

“They’re ready to go on child number two. We just got done with child number one,” Merrill said.

Three volunteers looking at the profile of their student.

Three volunteers looking at the profile of their student. (KSL TV)

Merrill is a first-time shopper helping lead and serve alongside a church youth group. This opportunity teaches life lessons in gratitude and helping out neighbors.

“It’s always good to notice somebody else. A lot of times, you can forget about yourself when you’re concentrating and focusing on what somebody else needs,” he said.

This year, more than 500 students will walk into their first day of school in style between three Kohl’s stores in Davis County. With $150 to spend per child plus whatever the shopper wants to contribute on top of that, this is a way to make a practical difference in the lives of those who need it.

“This gives our young people the opportunity to see they can make a difference in a small way,” Lunt said.

