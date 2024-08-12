2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Ground broken on new Utah Hockey Club training facility

Aug 12, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SANDY Construction is starting on the Utah Hockey Club‘s new training facility. The team held the groundbreaking Monday at the Shops at South Town, the facility’s future site in Sandy.

It means Utah’s new hockey team is officially starting to settle in. The team’s new home will be the old Macy’s store at South Town.

The 111-acre lot will hold the Utah Hockey Club’s administrative offices and training and practice ice sheets, which the team will open to local figure skaters and youth hockey teams when it isn’t using them.

The plans for the new Utah Hockey Club training facility at Shops at South Town.

The plans for the new Utah Hockey Club training facility at Shops at South Town. (KSL TV)

Team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, the players and coaches, and Sandy city leaders brought out golden shovels for the groundbreaking ceremony. Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said the project is a big milestone for the mall and the city.

“We’ve been waiting for an exciting project like this. Anyone who’s shopped at the South Town mall for the last decade, knows it’s ready for its moment of reinvigoration, rejuvenation and here it comes in the form of professional hockey, who would’ve guessed?” Zoltanski said.

The groundbreaking crew holding golden shovels.

The groundbreaking crew holding golden shovels. (KSL TV)

The plan is to build out the old Macy’s store and have the facility ready for the Utah Hockey Club in October 2025. Until then, they’re making a temporary home for the team at the Olympic Oval in Kearns.

Olympic spirit, venues in West Valley City and Kearns ready for 2034

Ryan Smith and Sandy city officials said they have a master plan to make their facility a central gathering place for sports, shopping, and bringing the community together. That vision will unfold over the next year, but the hockey team isn’t waiting until then.

They’re opening game is Oct. 8 at the Delta Center.

A banner over the Shops at South Towne promoting the new site of the Utah Hockey Club training cent...

