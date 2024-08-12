2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Driver in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run charged

Aug 12, 2024, 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:25 pm

woman's portrait photo...

Lindsey VanOrman picture is shown with surveillance video of a vehicle police say hit and killed her on July 27, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — After initially denying he was behind the wheel, and then trying to get his girlfriend to lie to police, according to charging documents, a man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman has now been charged by prosecutors.

Jonathan Barrus Lyman, 39, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and three counts of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies; and having unauthorized control of a vehicle for an extended period of time plus an additional count of obstruction, class A misdemeanors.

On July 27, VanOrman was hit just before 6 a.m. at 3051 S. 2300 East while trying to retrieve an injured cat from the road. Unified police detectives determined that Lyman “was 2 feet to the right of the fog line and was traveling outside his lane when the impact occurred” and was traveling between 32 to 36 mph, the charges state. He was also driving on a suspended license.

VanOrman’s body was thrown 66 feet.

“Security footage from the scene showed Lindsey walking back to an injured animal and her vehicle hazard lights on. A white truck is observed striking Lindsey, conducting a brake check and leaving the scene,” according to the charges.

Last week, Unified police announced that Lyman had been arrested in connection to the fatal crash, but investigators could not confirm if he was the driver or a passenger. When he was located and questioned by police, he allegedly claimed he had been with his girlfriend all night and morning and that his friend was driving the truck, the charges state.

VanOrman’s family created a *GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and hospital arrangements.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

