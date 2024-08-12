2024 Paris Olympic coverage
60 In 60: #15 BYU’s Chase Roberts (Wide Receiver)

Aug 12, 2024, 1:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar wide receiver Chase Roberts comes in at No. 15.

 

Roberts makes it a dozen Cougars on this year’s list. He joins No. 17 Darius Lassiter, No. 18 LJ Martin (RB), No. 27 Micah Harper (S), No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), and No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB) on this year’s 60 in 60 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Chase Roberts

An Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team selection, Roberts heads into his junior season with a lot to prove.

Coming out of American Fork High School, Roberts was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN. He recorded 3,709 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Roberts was named Region MVP, an academic all-region selection, and played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

RELATED: Roberts, Lassiter On Second Big 12 Season: ‘We’ve Figured It Out’

After redshirting in 2021, Roberts played 11 games and started in three as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He recorded 22 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Roberts is the sixth Cougar freshman to record 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the same game. He also became the second Cougar freshman to record 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown against an AP Top 10 team.

Roberts started 11 of 12 games as a redshirt sophomore last season, finishing with 573 yards and five TDs on 42 catches. Despite averaging nearly three fewer yards per catch, his per-game yardage total increased from 32.5 yards as a freshman to 47.8 yards per game as a sophomore.

Roberts’ father, Kyle, played football for BYU in the early 1990s.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

