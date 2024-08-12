2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Los Angeles

Aug 12, 2024, 2:38 PM

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Los Angeles late Monday morning, according to the US Geologi...

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Los Angeles late Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. (USGS via CNN Newsource)

(USGS via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON MILLER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Los Angeles at 12:20 p.m. PT, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake had an initial reported intensity of 4.7 but has since been revised down to 4.4.

The shallow quake was only 7.5 miles deep and directly under the populated areas of Los Angeles, so was likely felt widely despite the relatively modest intensity.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 4 to 5 generally bring light shaking and very light to no damage.

Other recent earthquakes in the area include a magnitude 4.9 quake on July 29 near Barstow and a magnitude 5.2 temblor last Tuesday near Bakersfield.

Monday’s shaking had the Los Angeles Fire Department in earthquake mode, with crews at 106 fire stations doing surveys of their districts. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8...

Associated Press

Donald Trump is returning to X for a live interview with Elon Musk

Donald Trump is returning — at least for one night — to do a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

3 hours ago

FILE - An LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu...

Graham Dunbar, AP Sports Writer

After Paris Olympics shined, L.A. in 2028 brings new sports, a fresh look

The Olympics will always have Paris. The next Summer Games go to Los Angeles in 2028.

4 hours ago

Kamala Harris...

Aaron Pellish, Eva McKend and Kim Berryman, CNN

Harris endorses eliminating taxes on tips, touting policy first proposed by Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has backed the elimination of taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, endorsing a policy first offered by former President Donald Trump.

7 hours ago

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing roun...

Ben Morse, Matias Grez, George Ramsay, Patrick Sung and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

What we’ll always remember from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

In a memorable Summer Games in Paris, some of the moments that stuck out around the world could never have been seen coming.

9 hours ago

Blake Lively poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Gala Screening for the film 'It 'Ends W...

Jake Croyle, The Associated Press

Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household

In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners.

1 day ago

A person with an umbrella walks in the rain in New York, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smi...

Ron Todt and Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Debby’s aftermath leaves thousands in the dark; threatens more flooding in the Carolinas

The weather system previously known as Hurricane Debby was not quite done with parts of the U.S. Sunday as flood warnings remained in effect in North Carolina and thousands were without power in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Los Angeles