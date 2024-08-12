2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

South Town Mall ‘isn’t going anywhere,’ letter says as SEG starts construction on NHL team practice facility

Aug 12, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

A banner over the Shops at South Towne promoting the new site of the Utah Hockey Club training cent...

A banner over the Shops at South Towne promoting the new site of the Utah Hockey Club training center. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — The Utah Hockey Club is making the old Macy’s at the Shops at South Town its new practice facility, but the rest of the mall “isn’t going anywhere,” according to a letter sent to some mall stores.

The stores got a letter from mall management dated Aug. 8 informing them about the finalized sale of the mall to the Smith Entertainment Group and how it would impact their businesses.

“The Shops at South Town is an anchor in this community that isn’t going anywhere,” the letter reads. “The current management team remains in place, and the sale will have no impact on day-to-day operations and programming.”

It goes on to say that no impact on traffic flow and parking is anticipated, but an update will be provided on how the construction process “may impact certain areas of the center.”

“The mall will remain open and Smith Entertainment Group will be developing a state-of-the-art practice and training facility for its new NHL team, The Utah Hockey Club on site,” it reads.


Some mall store owners say they’re “cautiously optimistic” about the plans, hoping they will attract more customers.

“I am super excited. If everything is as they stated, nothing will change,” said Suzi Beckstead, the manager of Bliss, a formal dress shop right next door to the now-empty Macy’s. “Then it will bring new opportunities to us, hopefully.”

One door down, the manager at Eborn Books said he had very few reservations.

“With their headquarters being here, there’s going to have people coming from out of state all the time, the rec leagues, tons of people go to those to watch, watch film and to play. And so, yeah, it’s just going to bring a lot of more clientele in,” said Jason Hansen, Eborn Books manager.

Hansen said he introduced himself to Ryan Smith at the groundbreaking Monday morning.

“He’s like, Oh, great, we’re going to bring a lot more people to your business,” Hansen said.

Smith Entertainments Group says it plans to open the facility by October 2025, the start of that year’s hockey season.

Renderings of the Utah Hockey Club - Practice Facility that will be Shops at South Town. (Smith's Entertainment Group) Renderings of the Utah Hockey Club - Practice Facility that will be Shops at South Town. (Smith's Entertainment Group)

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

A sign in Salt Lake City advertising a mortgage rate of 6.128%....

Daniel Woodruff

With lower mortgage rates, is now the time to refinance your home?

Newly falling mortgage rates have led to a surge of interest in refinancing according to lenders.

3 days ago

A person viewing a preview of Super Bowl LVIII....

Matt Gephardt

Curbing the cost of watching every NFL football game this season

If you want the ability to watch every NFL game this season, you’re looking at having to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $850. That’s due to the rights to carry the games being divided up amongst various streaming platforms.

4 days ago

A draft rendering of what a plaza outside of the Delta Center could look like in downtown Salt Lake...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL-TV

Why Utah has yet to officially receive Salt Lake City’s Smith Entertainment Group plan

A state commission has not yet scheduled a meeting to vote on the Salt Lake City-Smith Entertainment Group agreement and says it hasn't officially received the document, either. But neither side is panicked.

4 days ago

FILE - JULY 05: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 05, 2024 in New York City...

Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

Wall Street rallies to its best day since 2022 on encouraging unemployment data; S&P 500 jumps 2.3%

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday in Wall Street's latest sharp swerve after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy.

4 days ago

Knob locks for Samsung range. (Samsung via CNN Newsource)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves to prevent pets from setting your home on fire

Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.

4 days ago

Cindy Soderstrom shows KSL’s Matt Gephardt the cards she bought for $250 but she says are now wor...

Matt Gephardt

Can the new owner of a retail brand renege on a promise of never expiring gift cards?

Bed Bath and Beyond promised its gift cards would last forever before going bankrupt. The brand is now back, but a Utah woman holding onto hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards says forever has turned into never.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

South Town Mall ‘isn’t going anywhere,’ letter says as SEG starts construction on NHL team practice facility