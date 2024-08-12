2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Jazz Officially Sign Eubanks, Mykhailiuk, Filipowski

Aug 12, 2024, 2:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have officially signed free agents Drew Eubanks and Svi Mykhailiuk, and inked second-round draft pick Kyle Filipowski to a rookie deal.

The moves come on the heels of All-Star Lauri Markkanen’s massive contract renegotiation and extension as the Jazz put the finishing touches on their roster.

Related: Markkanen Signs Four-Year Extension With Jazz

Eubanks, Mykhailiuk, Filipowski Sign With Jazz

Eubanks was the first player to strike a deal with the Jazz soon after free agency opened in July.

The veteran center agreed to a two-year, $9.75 million deal with the Jazz, though year two of the contract is non-guaranteed.

Mykhailiuk agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal with the Jazz shortly after the team signed Markkanen.

The deal is guaranteed through the first year, with the final three years of the deal non-guaranteed per The Athletic.

Filpowski was selected by the Jazz with the 32nd overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

The former Duke star took a risk playing for the Jazz in the Summer League without a contract, but officially signed his deal on Monday.

The Jazz have yet to officially sign wing Johnny Juzang who agreed to a four-year, $12 million deal to return to the team in mid-July.

Juzang spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Jazz on a two-way contract.

After signing Juzang, the Jazz will have 14 players under contract, plus three players on two-way deals.

Teams can carry up to 20 players during training camp, but must trim the final roster to 15 players by opening night, plus three two-way contracts.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

