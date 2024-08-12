Jazz Officially Sign Eubanks, Mykhailiuk, Filipowski

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have officially signed free agents Drew Eubanks and Svi Mykhailiuk, and inked second-round draft pick Kyle Filipowski to a rookie deal.

The moves come on the heels of All-Star Lauri Markkanen’s massive contract renegotiation and extension as the Jazz put the finishing touches on their roster.

Eubanks, Mykhailiuk, Filipowski Sign With Jazz

Eubanks was the first player to strike a deal with the Jazz soon after free agency opened in July.

The veteran center agreed to a two-year, $9.75 million deal with the Jazz, though year two of the contract is non-guaranteed.

Mykhailiuk agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal with the Jazz shortly after the team signed Markkanen.

The deal is guaranteed through the first year, with the final three years of the deal non-guaranteed per The Athletic.

Filpowski was selected by the Jazz with the 32nd overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

The former Duke star took a risk playing for the Jazz in the Summer League without a contract, but officially signed his deal on Monday.

The Jazz have yet to officially sign wing Johnny Juzang who agreed to a four-year, $12 million deal to return to the team in mid-July.

Juzang spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Jazz on a two-way contract.

After signing Juzang, the Jazz will have 14 players under contract, plus three players on two-way deals.

Teams can carry up to 20 players during training camp, but must trim the final roster to 15 players by opening night, plus three two-way contracts.

