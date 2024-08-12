2024 Paris Olympic coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms blowing into northern Utah

Aug 12, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Monsoonal moisture streamed into Utah Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, bringing thunderstorms, showers and ev...

Monsoonal moisture streamed into Utah Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, bringing thunderstorms, showers and even hail and powerful wind gusts. Here dramatic clouds were captured by Dan and Susan Hansen. (Dan and Susan Hansen)

(Dan and Susan Hansen)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoon moisture is streaming into Utah Monday with scattered thunderstorms that are expected to pack a punch, according to KSL TV’s meteorological team.

The showers and thunderstorms are capable of producing strong, gusty winds and rainfall that could put water on the roads for the afternoon commute.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. weather was spotted from Bountiful south to Highland with winds gusts of 50 mph and pea-sized hail possible over many of the typically most busy roads in the evening commute.

Wind and hail have been spotted in the Tooele Valley, while Layton, Clearfield, and Kaysville have had powerful winds gusting up to 55 mph. Sandy and Draper faced less powerful gusts but had an expectation of hail.

In Kaysville, Brooke Williams captured this video of a hail storm.

Central and northern Utah have the possibility of robust thunderstorms with heavy rain totals.

Southern Utah has elevated flash flood potential, making slot canyons risky. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the storm activity will continue Tuesday and then fade as drier air moves in on Wednesday.

In Utah County, a flash flood warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. The warning was for areas north of Eagle Mountain.

