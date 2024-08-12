WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms blowing into northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoon moisture is streaming into Utah Monday with scattered thunderstorms that are expected to pack a punch, according to KSL TV’s meteorological team.

The showers and thunderstorms are capable of producing strong, gusty winds and rainfall that could put water on the roads for the afternoon commute.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. weather was spotted from Bountiful south to Highland with winds gusts of 50 mph and pea-sized hail possible over many of the typically most busy roads in the evening commute.

It’s really coming down in Sandy right now! Have seen several lightning strikes and hearing some thunder. Be careful out there #utwx @KSL5TV @kslweather pic.twitter.com/1d4RuaWBd2 — Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) August 12, 2024

Wind and hail have been spotted in the Tooele Valley, while Layton, Clearfield, and Kaysville have had powerful winds gusting up to 55 mph. Sandy and Draper faced less powerful gusts but had an expectation of hail.

In Kaysville, Brooke Williams captured this video of a hail storm.

Share your weather and news photos with KSLTV right here.

Central and northern Utah have the possibility of robust thunderstorms with heavy rain totals.

Southern Utah has elevated flash flood potential, making slot canyons risky. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the storm activity will continue Tuesday and then fade as drier air moves in on Wednesday.

In Utah County, a flash flood warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. The warning was for areas north of Eagle Mountain.

Flash Flood Warning including Utah County, UT until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/zDbKb2IoqY — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 12, 2024