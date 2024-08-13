2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Open house for Pittsburgh temple set to begin this week

Aug 12, 2024, 7:10 PM

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sa...

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin later this week. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin later this week.

The open house will begin on Friday and will run through Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Sundays. The temple will then be dedicated on Sept. 15 by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It will be broadcast to all meetinghouses within the temple district.

The temple was first announced in April 2020 by President Russell M. Nelson. According to a Church news release, the temple will be roughly 32,240 square feet in size. It was built on 5.99 acres of land, and is located at at 2093 Powell Road in Cranberry Township.

The temple is the second in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was dedicated on Sept. 18, 2016. In April 2023, President Nelson announced plans for a temple in Harrisburg.

According to the release, more than 53,000 church members live in Pennsylvania.

The recommend desk inside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. Our Savior Jesus Christ is at the center of God’s plan of happiness. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members of the faith make sacred agreements in temples to unite their families forever. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An instruction room in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, where participants learn more about God’s plan of happiness and make sacred promises to keep His commandments. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Exterior of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. Design includes the mountain laurel, which was designated as Pennsylvania's official state flower in 1933. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) In the baptistry inside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, faithful Latter-day Saints can be baptized on behalf of their deceased ancestors, who can choose whether to accept this baptism. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Entering the celestial room in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple symbolizes coming into the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members of the faith make sacred agreements in temples to unite their families forever. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

President Russell M. Nelson...

Larry D. Curtis

Birthday commemoration announced as President Russell M. Nelson turns 100

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a broadcast to honor Church President Russell M. Nelson for his 100th birthday.

3 days ago

A photo of 26-year-old Sister Jenny Lucas. of Pétion-Ville, Haiti....

Michael Houck

Latter-day Saint missionary from Haiti dies from medical complications, Church says

A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away while on a mission in Haiti.

5 days ago

An artist's rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Sept. ...

Mark Jones

Church announces groundbreaking date for first temple in Kansas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the greoundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple will be held Sept. 7.

21 days ago

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated s...

Brittany Tait

Utah’s newest Greek Orthodox Church ready to welcome worshippers

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated sacred space in the valley.  

30 days ago

Members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee visited Welfare Square Friday. (The Church of Je...

Mark Jones

Congressional committee tours Welfare Square

Members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee visited Welfare Square Friday.

1 month ago

The relic of Saint Mary Magdalene was stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine on the morning of ...

Andrew Adams

Salt Lake diocese leaders offer $1,000 reward for return of stolen relic

Leaders of Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City offered a $1,000 reward Friday as they hoped someone might have information about a relic stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Open house for Pittsburgh temple set to begin this week