Open house for Pittsburgh temple set to begin this week

SALT LAKE CITY — An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin later this week.

The open house will begin on Friday and will run through Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Sundays. The temple will then be dedicated on Sept. 15 by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It will be broadcast to all meetinghouses within the temple district.

The temple was first announced in April 2020 by President Russell M. Nelson. According to a Church news release, the temple will be roughly 32,240 square feet in size. It was built on 5.99 acres of land, and is located at at 2093 Powell Road in Cranberry Township.

The temple is the second in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was dedicated on Sept. 18, 2016. In April 2023, President Nelson announced plans for a temple in Harrisburg.

According to the release, more than 53,000 church members live in Pennsylvania.