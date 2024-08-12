HANKSVILLE, Wayne County — Search and rescue crews are still looking for a man who went missing in Little Wild Horse Canyon over the weekend.

Sherriff Tyson Huntington with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that the 64-year-old man played golf at the Millsite Golf Course Saturday at 8 a.m. After playing golf, the man went to the Little Wild Horse Canyon for a hike.

On Sunday, the man’s son called police and reported that the man had gone missing and he could not contact him by phone. Huntington said police found the missing man’s car at the Little Wild Horse Canyon trailhead.

According to Huntington, due to weather concerns, search and rescue crews looked for the man from Sunday afternoon until about midnight.

Huntington said that crews returned to the canyon on Monday but are not going into locations that endanger them due to flash flood warnings.

Goblin Valley State Park posted that its visitor center would be closed for the rest of Monday due to the search and rescue.